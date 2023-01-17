CITY OF CEDAR HILL – RFP #2023-611-01

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – TOURISM STRATEGIC PLANNING SERVICES

(RFP #2023-611-01)

The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Tourism Strategic Planning Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, February 17, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities.

Questions regarding the solicitation shall be directed (in writing) via email to Greg Pervis, Purchasing, at purchasing@cedarhilltx.com; the deadline for written questions is Thursday, February 2, 2023 (4:00 -CST).