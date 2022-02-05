City of Arlington Hosts Public Meetings On Future of Residential Trash Collection

Facebook

Arlington Considers Trash Collection Options

Like almost every other industry out there the waste collection industry is experiencing rising costs and labor shortage. In an effort to address rising prices and efficiency the City of Arlington is considering available options to maintain cost-effective and reliable trash collection service in the future.

One option the city is considering includes automated collection via trash carts. Most of the waste collection industry has converted from manual to automated collection using trash carts. Major operators have been switching to collect trash faster and safer. Arlington already uses automated trucks for recycle service which uses wheeled bins which are picked up once a week.

Because, manual collection is labor intensive, and workers are exposed to safety risks its difficult to find enough employees.In addition, the supply of drivers with commercial driver’s licenses who can drive trash trucks, is not keeping up with future demand.

The city is also considering once a week vs. twice a week garbage collection.

Council District 1

January 27, 2022 – 6 pm

Lamar High School Auditorium, 1400 W. Lamar Blvd.

Council District 3

February 9, 2022 – 6 pm

Bob Duncan Center, Main Hall, 2800 S. Center St.

Council District 2

February 16, 2022 – 6 pm

Cliff Nelson Recreation Center, 4600 W. Bardin Rd.

Council District 4

February 23, 2022 – 2 pm

West Police Station, Community Room, 2060 W. Green Oaks Blvd.

Council District 5

February 24, 2022 – 6 pm

Downtown Library, ReBrary Room, 100 S. Center St.

You can email questions and comments to [email protected]