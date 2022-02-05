Send A Valentine’s Greeting & Help Save A Pet

Facebook

Grand Prairie Animal Services and Adoption Center Spreads Love

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be involve flowers and chocolate, instead think outside the box (of chocolates) and give a gift that will melt any animal lovers heart. Prairie Paws, in Grand Prairie has created these fun magnetic postcards that are a great fundraiser for the animal shelter. They’re also a perfect way to tell a friend, boss, sibling, etc. you’re thinking about them. Plus, they can be sent anywhere!

Valentine’s day is soon approaching, send your loved one a valentine with Prairie Paws Postage! They’re the perfect gift for any animal lover in your life because it gives back to shelter pets in need! And, who knows, you might inspire someone to head to Prairie Paws and find their “perfect match.”

https://www.gptx.org/…/prairie…/prairie-paws-postage

Each valentine contains a high-quality magnetic valentine’s themed image of an animal from Prairie Paws, a sweet note from the pet, and is signed with their paw prints!

A single valentine costs $15, but if you send two or more the cost goes down to just $10 a valentine! Postage can be sent anywhere in the US! 100% of proceeds benefit the Prairie Paws Animal Welfare Fund providing spay and neuter surgeries for shelter pets, medical treatment for stray animals, and supporting the senior to senior adoption program.

Don’t hesitate, order today! Orders close on February 9th!

