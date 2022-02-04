What’s Open & What’s Canceled In Cedar Hill Tomorrow?

Facebook

It’s been a week of delays, closings and chilly weather. We know some of you are ready to leave the house and get back to business. Tomorrow afternoon the roads are expected to be safer and some Cedar Hill city facilities will be open. Also, we encourage you to eat at a local restaurant or shop at a local business. Closing due to weather has a big impact on small businesses and they need your support.

The Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center and Zula B. Wylie Public Library in Cedar Hill, Texas will open at noon on Saturday, February 5.

All City facilities will open regular hours on Monday, February 7.

Come Out & Support The Longhorns Basketball Teams

The Cedar Hill Girls Basketball Team – ranked fifth in Class 6A – will host DeSoto – ranked second nationally – at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Milson Gymnasium. It will be the final home game for Cedar Hill’s four seniors.

The Cedar Hill Boys Basketball Team will host DeSoto at 3 p.m. in a game with important playoff implications.

Not Ready To Venture Out Yet? The following can be done from home.

Visit the Virtual Library

The Zula B. Wylie Public “Virtual Library” is available to you from home! Your library card provides you access to many digital items and resources. If you do not have a library card, give us a call at (972) 291-7323 and our staff can issue you a digital library card. Click here to view digital resources.

Adopt a new friend or claim your lost pet

The Tri-City Animal Shelter essential services and resources are available for all online. Animals, stray and adoptable, are available to view 24/7 and photos are frequently updated. Click here to view the shelter stray hold. Click here to view current adoptable shelter animals. All resources and applications can also be found on the Tri-City Shelter main page by clicking here. Additional updates and current events can be found on the Tri-City Shelter Facebook by clicking here. For additional questions, inquiries, or to set up an appointment please call (972) 291-5335 or email the shelter at [email protected].

Cedar Hill ISD has canceled the following events scheduled for tomorrow: