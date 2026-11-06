H-E-B to feed thousands a FREE meal in DFW With Feast of Sharing Event

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS – H-E-B/Central Market announced this year’s Feast of Sharing dates for Dallas and Fort Worth. The Dallas Feast of Sharing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Centennial Hall at Fair Park, and the Fort Worth event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. on the lower level of Ariat Arena (formerly known as Dickies Arena).

“One of the things that makes Feast of Sharing so special is seeing our community come together in the spirit of service during the holiday season,” said Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs, H-E-B/Central Market. “From families and friends to businesses, churches and schools, volunteers play a vital role in creating a welcoming experience for our guests. We invite anyone looking for a meaningful way to give back this season to join us and help make this cherished tradition possible.”

Feast of Sharing provides a family-friendly, Texas-style holiday meal paired alongside a festive celebration complete with live music, a kid’s zone and Santa and Mrs. Claus. In addition, more than 40 social service agencies are also on hand with representatives to provide information and resources. Volunteers include Partners from H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Favor.

Since 1989, Central Market’s parent company, H-E-B, has invited people to celebrate the holidays with food, music, and good cheer at its Feast of Sharing events. The free holiday feasts, which are held in more than 34 cities in Texas and Mexico, bring together family, friends, and neighbors, and provides H-E-B an opportunity to give thanks to its loyal customers, regularly serving more than 250,000 meals. In the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebrations, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve nearly five million meals. This initiative is an important part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger in the more than 300 communities H-E-B serves.

Last year, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program donated 34 million pounds of food to families in need. Since 1982, the year the program was founded, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico.

Feast of Sharing event is a celebration aimed at bringing the community together and is also the company’s culmination of a year-round commitment to fighting hunger throughout Texas.

WHEN/WHERE:

Fort Worth Feast of Sharing

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, 3 to 7 p.m.

Ariat Arena, formerly known as Dickies Arena (Lower level – southeast side of arena)

3451 Trail Dr. (Parking)

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Dallas Feast of Sharing

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, 3 to 7 p.m.

Centennial Hall at Fair Park

1001 Washington St.

Dallas, TX 75210