David Phelps Gamechanger Live! Tour At Bethel Temple Assembly in Cleburne On October 23

Multiple Grammy Award Winning Recording Artist Performs In Cleburne

Nashville, TN – The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be featured in Cleburne, TX, on Saturday, October 23 at the Bethel Temple Assembly. This exciting concert event begins at 6:00pm. Joining Phelps for this exciting evening will be popular comedian, Mickey Bell.

Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, TX, David Phelps earned a bachelors degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, whose gifts and talents are matched by none. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking.

Emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. With more than a dozen solo albums to his credit, David’s electrifying voice has moved audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers.

This event, presented by Wayne Christian School, featuring David Phelps, as well as Phelps’ musical entourage, will feature many of the songs from his brand new Gamechanger recording. Like many creative people, David Phelps found himself with a lot of downtime and a desire to create during the 2020 Pandemic. Putting pen to paper and then spending time in the studio, Phelps went from being a dreamer to an inventor – and it was a GameChanger.

‘Plan, Pray and Then Do’

As Phelps shares, “A dream alone isn’t enough. At some point, action has to be taken. I’m a firm believer: plan, pray and then do.” Through this 15-song album, Phelps offers songs that evoke emotion, challenge our faith, and encourage our souls. He will share many of this songs during this upcoming musical event.

Any music lover, regardless of stylistic preference, will not want to miss this special evening of worship and celebration featuring David Phelps at the Bethel Temple Assembly, located at 600 South Colonial Drive in Cleburne, on Saturday, October 23.

Event information may be obtained by calling 1-800-965-9324 or 817-645-2781 or visiting www.davidphelps.com or www.itickets.com.