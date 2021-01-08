Cedar Hill vs. Denton Guyer This Saturday #ChampionshipClimb

Cedar Hill vs Denton Guyer

This Saturday at 1pm Cedar Hill (11-1) vs Denton Guyer (11-2) playing at McKinney ISD stadium. This game will decide who will play in the 6A Division II Championship game that will be held at AT&T Stadium January 16, 2021.

These two teams have played each other twice last year, Denton Guyer won both of them. Cedar Hill’s dynamic quarterback Kaidon Salter has this game circled on his calendar knowing this team is in the Longhorns way of destiny. This season has been truly eventful for everyone with games being cancelled and rescheduled. Cedar Hill Coach Lynn has done an excellent job coaching and mentoring his young men. Coach Lynn is the essence of leadership, on and off the field. A victory on Saturday would be his 80th career win.

If you want to show your support Cedar Hill is encouraging fans to line-up at the CH stadium Saturday at 9:15 am to send off the team, wear red and be LOUD! Coach Lynn says “bring your cowbells”!

Salter vs Stowers

It’s not everyday fans get the opportunity to see the 2nd and 5th best dual-threat quarterback in the country. Denton Guyer is led by their 6-4 215 lbs 4-star quarterback Eli Stowers. The Wildcats quarterback has over 3,100 yards of total offense and 34 touchdowns as well. Stowers has committed to Texas A&M and is looking to lead his team make to the state championship game. Last year Stowers tore his PCL and this young man has worked truly had to get back to where he was and you can see it in his eyes that Stowers is truly driven.

Cedar Hill’s second best dual-threat quarterback and Tennessee commit Kaidon Salter is a leader among men. The Longhorns knows that Salter will go to battle with them. The cerebral Salters is able to breakdown defenses as the play is happening. It is amazing how this young man is able to make highlight plays as if it’s nothing. This young man truly takes one game at a time by letting his play do all the talking. The 6-1 185 lbs quarterback has over 3,400 yards of total offences and over 40 touchdowns.

Longhorns are the visiting team. The winning team will punch their ticket for 16 January 2020 to the 6A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium. Let’s go Longhorns!

