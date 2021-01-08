Duncanville vs. Southlake Carroll Preview

Duncanville is one game away from going to the state title against for the third straight year. In order for that to happen the Panthers will have to get past Southlake Carroll Dragons at Globe Life Park this Saturday at 3pm. These two teams played each other last year in the quarter finals of the 2019 playoffs as Duncanville won 49-35.

Southlake Carroll

The 11-1 Dragons are on a mission led by junior quarterback Quinn Ewers. The highly decorated quarterback is committed to Ohio State. According to 247 Sports, Ewers is the number one quarterback in the nation for the class of 2022. Last week Ewers was able to pass for 450 yards and 6 touchdowns as he was able to get the win against Euless Trinity at Globe Life Park. The go to target for Ewers, is three-star Minnesota commit Brady Boyd.

Coach Samples has his Duncanville Panthers focused on taking care of business. The Panthers have put together an impressive 10-1 record with key wins against rivals Cedar Hill and Desoto. The team’s defense has been impressive with 5 of their 10 wins holding teams to 9 or less points. Duncanville players say their mission this Saturday is to “lock the gates” and shutdown the offensive drives Ewers leads.

Panthers quarterback Grayson James has been able to lead Duncanville’s incredible offense to 55.25 ppg in this playoff run. The two weapons that come to mind are running back Malachi Medlock and SMU commit receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. The power and strength of Medlock will play a key part to setup the passing attack of James when he looks for the explosive Daniels. The Panthers are able to score at a moment’s notice with the great coaching of Samples.

Tickets For Duncanville vs. Southlake Carroll January 9, 2021

If you love football than pleases don’t miss out on this game! Tickets are on sale now for Saturday’s game through Globe Life Park.

All tickets for the game are considered General Admission tickets. Upon arriving to Globe Life Park, open seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In an effort to promote social distancing, every other row and select seats will be blocked. There is a NO BAG policy, exceptions made for medical bags or diaper bags only.

The winner will punch their ticket to the 6A Division 1 Champion game at will be held at AT&T Stadium January 16, 2021. Let’s go Panthers.

