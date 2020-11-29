Cedar Hill Steam Rolls Mansfield 52-7

Cedar Hill Longhorns Are 6-1

Turkey has been known to make you sleepy, however, the Cedar Hill Longhorns (6-1) did not show any rust as they were able to steam roll past the Mansfield Tigers (3-6) to a 52-7 victory. Cedar Hill’s last game was two week ago when they lost to the Duncanville Panthers. Longhorns Head Coach Carlos Lynn was able to tune the team as his guys played sharp football on the road. With their victory, Cedar Hill improves their record to 6-1.

The Longhorns were able to strike first as quarterback Kaidon Salter launched the ball down the field for an 88-yard touchdown catch to Javien Clemmer. It was apparent Salter was a man on a mission with his footwork and that allowed him to complete 15 of 19 passes for 328 yards. His number one target for the evening was Anthony Thomas IV. Thomas was able to accumulate over 100 yards and one touchdown in the game.

Kaidon Salter Is Fun To Watch

Salter was able to go deep again for a 77-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Moore. As the game continued, Salter showed his leadership. All the receivers were on the same page as each pass was released, you could tell the timing and practice truly paid off for the Longhorns. It’s no wonder why this four-star recruit is going to the Tennessee Volunteers. Fans please don’t miss out on seeing this young man, before he moves on to the next level!

The defense of the Longhorns played amazing football as they were able to hold Mansfield under 180 yards of total offense. Throughout four quarters of play, they created four turnovers as well.

Next week the Longhorns are looking to keep the momentum going as they will host Waco Midway (3-6) at 7:30pm. Currently the Longhorns are ranked #3 in Division 6A according to MaxPreps.

Mansfield Tigers face Lake Ridge on Friday 12/4 at Lake Ridge 7:30 game time.

