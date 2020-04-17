Cedar Hill ISD Supports Abbott’s Decision On School Closure

CEDAR HILL, TX – On behalf of Cedar Hill ISD, I strongly support Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to close Texas schools through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Scientific and medical experts have stated that social distancing is, in fact, flattening the curve and the continued closure of the schools will help us build upon that progress.

This decision will also allow school administrators to prepare fully for a safe and successful start to the 2020-2021 school year, complete with health and safety modifications in mind.

Cedar Hill ISD will continue with our flex learning plans through May 22, 2020, our graduation ceremonies scheduled for May 21 have been cancelled. The June 25, 2020 alternate date for graduation ceremonies will proceed as planned until further notice.

Cedar Hill ISD Meal Distribution Schedule

Monday and Wednesday pick-ups, the distribution time – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – and the locations are the same:

· Plummer Elementary School (Door #5)

· High Pointe Elementary School (Door #11)

· Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15)

· Cedar Hill High School (Door #14)

· Highlands Elementary School (Door #3)

Beginning April 24, Cedar Hill ISD will start distributing meals every Friday from a single location, Cedar Hill High School (Door #14), from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. During our Friday meal distribution, scholars will receive meals to sustain them over the weekend. I want to thank our nutrition staff for their continued commitment to serving our community, and I am honored to provide a weekend meal plan for our scholars!

Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald B. Hudson

