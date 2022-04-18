Cedar Hill ISD School Board Place 2 Candidate Carma Morgan Q&A

Facebook

Focus Daily News sent the following questions to ALL candidates running for Midlothian ISD School Board. We do not edit the answers in any way and publish them exactly as they were submitted to us.

Cedar Hill ISD School Board Place 2 Candidate Carma Morgan

Please provide a high-level overview of your past engagement/experiences, and those of your children, with regards to the school district for which you are running for school board trustee.

I am a mother of five Cedar Hill ISD scholars: two of my daughters have graduated from Cedar Hill Collegiate High Schools with associates degrees, one in the Class of 2017 and the second in the Class of 2020. My other three daughters are currently matriculating through Cedar Hill ISD in the graduating Classes of 2023 and 2029. I have served on the various PTA’s at the schools my daughters have attended and have been apart of the campus advisor groups.

I have a deep passion for public education. I am a product of public education and I want to continue being an advocate for education. I seek to improve the lives of every student that goes to Cedar Hill Independent School District with multiple opportunities of educational success.

I have over 25 years of educational experience from K-12 education to post secondary education. I believe I have the skillset to add value to the current school board and to continue to ensure educational excellence for all of our scholars.

What is your vision for education in our district/community? More financial investment, expanding academic programs like JROTC & CTE, be specific.

My vision for the district/ community is to continue to support the superintendent with guides and leadership clarity to reach the various goals the district has in place.

Goal 1

Increase the percentage of scholars graduating. College, Career & Military Ready.

Goal 2

Increase the percentage of 3rd grade (all students)

scholars reading at or above grade level.

Goal 3

Increase the percentage of Algebra 1 scholars scoring Meets or Above.

Goal 4

Increase the percentage of scholars participating

in extra-curricular or co-curricular activities.

What does advocacy mean to you and how will you advocate for the students & teachers?

Advocacy to me means ensuring that the district goals that have been put in place are still applicable and reasonable. Three academic school years have been effected by the global pandemic, the district must be about the business to ensure the wellbeing of the scholar both instructionally and emotionally.

In such a competitive marketplace, how will you tackle teacher and staff recruitment and retention? Have you spoken with teachers in the district about their concerns/challenges and do you feel like they are being heard?

I will ensure that Cedar Hill ISD continues to retain and recruit the most highly qualified faulty & staff with the best compensation package, that our fiscal financial budget can support. I have spoken with teachers in the district and several of their concerns were salary compensation, feeling heard and the respect of their time.

When dealing with school finances, approving a budget and set tax rates, how do you honor the taxpayer as you consider district’s fund balance?

I honor the taxpayer by being thoroughly informed about the needs of the district as we vote on the financial resources of the district.

What is your stance on Equity in Education? In addition to the role of the DEI, what additional steps should be taken to meet the needs of EVERY Student in this District?

Equity in Education, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is an important topic in all industries. Diverse representation and inclusive learning environments provide inspiration and aspiration with the ultimate goal of improving student learning and outcomes.

Do you agree with how the District responded to the Covid-19 Pandemic and if not, what would you have done differently?

Yes.

What do you plan to do to address training at the campus levels to make sure IEP and or 504s are implemented?

I will continue to review the IEP and/or 504 implementation for the district, and provide suggestions to the superintendent to ensure scholars academic success.

What are your views on banning certain books from classrooms and libraries? What in your opinion, makes a book “okay” to ban?

The School boards role is to vote to select instructional materials in an open meeting as required by the Texas Open Meetings Act (OMA). The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC), in consultation with the SBOE, adopts standards for school library services. Tex. Educ. Code § 33.021. School districts must consider the standards in developing, implementing, or expanding library services. 13 Tex. Admin. Code § 4.1.

How do you rank social emotional learning in the school board priorities, especially considering struggles due to covid?

5 out of 10.

Our country has recently seen a movement to introduce politics into every facet of society, including public education and school board campaigns and operations, which have traditionally been non-partisan. What role, if any, do you believe politics plays in the role of a school board trustee?

I believe politics plays a role with a school board trustee In regards to the funding that is used to govern the school district.

School board trustees are elected to be leaders and to handle what can be difficult decisions at times. Please describe your leadership style-provide an example.

My leadership style is inclusiveness. I allow all stakeholders opportunities to provide input and thought. And from that input make decisions that will benefit the scholars.

Early voting begins on April 25, Election Day is May 7, 2022.