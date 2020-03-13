Perot Museum of Nature and Science Closes Through 3/20

Perot Museum of Nature and Science Closing Today Through March 20

As of today (March 13, 2020), at 5 p.m., the Perot Museum of Nature and Science will close to the public through March 20, 2020.

We have chosen to act proactively for the health and safety of our guests, our staff, the greater North Texas community and beyond – and our decision aligns with the public-health emergency declarations made by the City of Dallas, Dallas County, the State of Texas and the U.S. government.

The Museum will follow the recommendations of our local, state and national governing authorities in determining when to reopen. For updates, visit perotmuseum.org or our social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram).

NOTE: The Museum also invites the general public to watch via livestream the “Science Spotlight: COVID-19” panel discussion Sunday (March 15) at 2 p.m. The session will feature subject-matter experts from the medical and civic fields operating at the forefront of the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 here in North Texas.

The discussion will be livestreamed on YouTube.com/perotmuseum and posted on perotmuseum.org and the Museum’s social media channels for easy access.

The following panelists will present the latest updates and medical implications on the virus along with precautionary recommendations to help slow its spread:

· Dr. Philip Huang, MD, MPH, Director, Dallas County Health and Human Services

· W. Stephen Love, President/CEO, Dallas-Ft. Worth Hospital Council

· Jennifer Finley, RN, NCSN, MPA/HCA, Director of Health Services, Dallas Independent School District

· Dr. John Carlo, CEO of Prism Health North Texas and immediate past chairman of the board for the Dallas County Medical Association

Save

Comments

comments