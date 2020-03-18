2020 Acura MDX S-Spec My Favorite Acura Thus Far

2020 Acura MDX A-Spec Review

The 2020 Acura MDX all-wheel drive A-Spec has been my favorite Acura test drive to date. That pesky push button transmission shift is about the only facet of the MDX that I do not appreciate. I do understand how the goal of doing it this way is likely to save space in the center rather than placing the traditional gear shift there, but my opinion remains that it really does not satisfy that goal. I did not find adequate center console space for my phone, my handicapped placard and anything else I needed to store and still have immediate access to.

So, just what does the “A-Spec” designation add to the MDX? On the exterior, the A-Spec is distinguished by dark chrome trim for the front grille and lower fascia, LED fog lights, dark appearance for the headlights and taillights, and a gloss-black decklid spoiler. A-Spec models feature 18-inch wheels with an aggressive new design and Shark Gray finish. Apex Blue Pearl, also found on A-Spec variants of RDX and MDX, is now available on the MDX A-Spec.

Interior enhancements for the MDX A-Spec include a graphite-silver dash accent with chrome insert, A-Spec badged steering wheel with contrast stitching and aluminum sport pedals. The all-new sport seats are finished in A-Spec exclusive Ebony or Red leather with black Ultrasuede® center panels and high contrast stitching.

Style & Safety

My all-wheel drive test model sported V6 290 horses and was mated with a 9-speed automatic transmission. It does not come cheap with a Monroney MSRP weighing in at $54,900. A base model MDX starts at only $25,900, so I was driving anything but the typical entry-level MDX.

A-spec special features included a special styling package, ventilated sport seats and pedals, and special wheels and tires. The Acurawatch features included were adaptive cruise control, collision and road departure mitigation, a forward collision and lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.

Yes, for the most part, I loved this MDX more than any other Acura I have driven thus far. However, let me add that shoppers should talk to their dealer about trim and options best suit them. The pricing can more than double depending on their selections.

