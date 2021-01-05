Cedar Hill ISD Announces Second Quarter HOOPLA Winners

Winners Recognized At CHISD Board Meeting January 11

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Five Cedar Hill ISD Employees were honored last month as part of the inaugural season of HOOPLA Awards (Honoring Our Outstanding Paras, Lead Educators and Administrators).

The second quarter honorees were CHISD Health Services Director Pamela Reese-Taylor , CHISD Central Office Mail Clerk Malinda Garcia, Bray Elementary First Grade Teacher Ebonie Davis, Cedar Hill High School CTE Teacher Jacqueline Fields and Bessie Coleman Middle School Attendance Clerk Deniece Clark.

“Each of these exceptional employees has gone above and beyond in their contributions to Cedar Hill ISD,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said.

Each winner will receive a pennant, and they will be recognized at the January 11 Board of Trustees Meeting, as well as the next We Are 1 Meeting. The Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF) will present each winner with a $50 Visa gift card.

Reese-Taylor has led the district’s public health response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. She is the only K-12 school health professional that serves on Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ School Public Health and Education Committee. Reese-Taylor has worked in the medical profession, in some capacity, for the past 45 years.

The colleague who nominated Garcia did so, because of Garcia’s “can-do spirit and for always being a team player.”

“With a friendly disposition, she does her job thoroughly and supports our CHISD schools and staff,” according to the nomination form.

Garcia has worked in the district for seven years.

“Parent and student involvement is what drew me to the district,” Garcia said. “It was very important to see how many parents were there to support the teachers, and how much they believe in them. The best thing about being a Longhorn is the pride in the scholars and staff. Plus, my three children were all Longhorns.”

Clark has worked on CHISD for 23 years, including 15 at Bessie Coleman.

“I was drawn to the district when my two children attended CHISD,” Clark said. “Although they have both graduated from the district, my passion for the scholars, faculty and staff have kept me here as a Longhorn. The best thing about being a Longhorn is watching the scholars graduate, go to college, come back and be successful in life.”

Davis is in her fourth year with CHISD. She’s aspired to become a teacher since she was in elementary school.

“The best thing about being a Longhorn is the people,” Davis said. “Since I’ve been in the district, I’ve made some lifelong friends and met some amazing kids who I hope to continue to watch their journey through graduation.”

Teaching During A Pandemic

Davis said teaching during the Pandemic has been a challenge, but not an insurmountable one.

“It’s been challenging to teach virtually and in person at the same time during this pandemic. For me teaching is not just a career, but a gift given to me from God! I am hard on myself and I am so passionate about the success of my scholars. So not being able to have all of my scholars here with me and give them the attention they need breaks my heart,” Davis said.

Fields has worked in the district since 2002 and is the proud parent of a Cedar Hill High School scholar.

“The small community and hometown feel drew me to CHISD,” Fields said. “The best thing about teaching here at CHHS is the wonderful bond between scholars, parents and the CTE staff.”

Third quarter HOOPLA nominations will be accepted through March 5, and the winners will be announced on March 11.

