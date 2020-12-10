Cedar Hill Scholars Excel at Virtual Future Educators Competition

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Each year, Cedar Hill High School scholars who are part of the Practicum in Education program regularly participate in the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) Region 10 South Competition.

The event usually involves traveling outside of the city and meeting aspiring educators from neighboring school districts.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the competition was held virtually, and four Cedar Hill High School scholars excelled in the competition, advancing to the State TAFE Competition.

The State Competition is scheduled to take place in Round Rock (north of Austin) in March, with anywhere from 2,000-3,000 attendees. It hasn’t been canceled, but it’s possible that it may be held virtually as well.

CHHS Scholar Jayda Ervin qualified in three categories – Educational Leadership Fundamentals (ELF), Lesson Planning (in the subject of Humanities) and Ethical Dilemma.

“I’m elated at the fact that I qualified for state in three categories,” Ervin said. “I’m mostly grateful for my teammates because we had to pull everything together in such a short amount of time. The end result was better than I ever could have imagined.”

Sydne Webb qualified in Lesson Planning (in the subject of Arts). Both Anthony Conley and Jennifer Graciano qualified in Ethical Dilemma.

“I am super proud of all of our scholars,” said Cedar Hill High School Practicum in Education and Training Coordinator Erica Bates.

Bates said it was great to see Ervin, a senior, qualify in three categories.

“She has really great ideas – she’s very adaptable and creative,” Bates said. “She’s a remarkable scholar.”

Ready, Set, Teach Virtual Tutoring Program

The four state qualifiers are all involved in the “Ready, Set, Teach” virtual tutoring program. Last year, Ervin helped teach a class at Bray Elementary.

“I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be a teacher,” Ervin said. “I’ve always loved learning, making connections and helping others. Working with the Bray Scholars was a very informative experience. I was able to help them with their work. I learned about many learning tools and teaching methods.”

Ervin plans on studying Education at the University of Texas-Arlington.

And where will her education career lead her?

Possibly, Cedar Hill ISD, Ervin said.

“The teachers I’ve had at CHISD have always encouraged me to improve, and they’ve strengthened my resolve to become a teacher,” Ervin said. “Seeing the passion that they had for their craft and helping scholars become better learners has served as an inspiration for myself and my peers.”

