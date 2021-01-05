DeSoto ISD Celebrates School Board Recognition Month

DESOTO– DeSoto ISD joins 1,024 school districts throughout Texas in acknowledging January as School Board Recognition Month and honoring our DeSoto ISD School Board trustees for their continued service to our school community.

The DeSoto ISD School Board members are a part of the largest group of elected officials in the state of Texas, numbering more than 7,000 statewide. These officials build a bridge between the community and the classroom and are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. D’Andre J. Weaver shared a brief insight on the work and the diligence of the DeSoto ISD trustees.

“Much like our other trustees, our school board members are elected as volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and even make some difficult choices in the best interest of our students. Their focus is aimed at ensuring a successful future for the children we serve,” said Dr. Weaver. “Celebrating our trustees during School Board Recognition Month is one of the ways that we say ‘thank you’ for your service and sacrifice.”

Over the last school year, DeSoto ISD students, staff, and alumni have made some great impacts in the nation:

Two middle school student councils received state leadership awards.

DeSoto ISD Career and Technical Agriculture students placed in the Top 10 of their competition.

DeSoto High School Choir director is a finalist for the 2021 Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum’s Music Educator Award.

DeSoto High School principal is a Texas Outstanding Principal of the Year and the state nominee for the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Principal of the Year award.

DeSoto Early College Teacher who received the Humanities Texas 2020 Outstanding Early Career Teaching Award.

DeSoto East Middle School choir director participated in the largest virtual choir ever assembled in the world.

DHS Class of 2020 graduates attending Ivy League universities.

DeSoto Athletics girls’ basketball programs received national recognition.

DeSoto ISD Fine Arts received consecutive honors from the Best Communities for Music Education designation from NAMM.

The district developed the nationally noted virtual learning program, Anytime Anywhere Learning (AAL) program.

Advanced Placement students exam performance improved 30% to 50%.

Amid the pandemic, the great work of the DeSoto ISD trustees will be celebrated via social media campaigns, tokens of appreciation, and a virtual media presentation at the monthly board meeting set to take place at 6 p.m., on January 19, 2021.

“With all the changes in the education arena due to the pandemic, it is more important that communities support our trustees and the school district. Our DeSoto ISD trustees are working in conjunction with the Administration to continue to propel DeSoto ISD to be a world-class district,” said Dr. Weaver. “Together, we are preparing our students to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow. We invite all members of the community to help us celebrate our dedicated trustees and let them know that we support them and that their service is recognized.”

2020-21 School Board of Trustees

Amanda Sargent – Place 7, Board President

DeAndrea Fleming – Place 6, Vice President

Abe Cooper, Jr. – Place 5, Secretary

Cynthia Watson-Banks – Place 1

Kathy Goad – Place 2

Karen Daniel – Place 3

Dr. Tiffany Clark – Place 4

About DeSoto Independent School District

DeSoto ISD is a public independent school district serving more than 8,400 students and 1,000 employees. The district is comprised of 12 campuses serving students from early childhood through graduation. DeSoto ISD’s mission statement is preparing students academically and socially to be problem solvers and productive citizens. The district’s 2020 Strategic Plan focuses on individualized learning, quality teachers, equal access, and relationships in an effort to provide a holistic and well-rounded educational experience to students and families in DeSoto, Glenn Heights, and Ovilla. For more information about DeSoto ISD, visit www.desotoisd.org.

