Cadillac’s Momentum Continues with First-to-Market Technologies

Emmy and Oscar®-winning actress Regina King to serve as brand ambassador; ushers in Escalade’s ‘Never Stop Arriving’ Campaign

DETROIT – Cadillac continues to push the boundaries of the American luxury segment with groundbreaking innovation, technology and design features across its lineup.

Despite unprecedented market conditions, Cadillac retail share is up, led by strong crossover sales and the launch of the CT5 sedan. As a brand synonymous with innovation, Cadillac continues to push the boundaries in cutting-edge technology and attention to detail.

Emmy and Oscar®-winning actress Regina King will serve as the brand’s ambassador and bring forth the 2021 Escalade with first-to-market technologies and bold design – part of the vehicle’s proven recipe to regain leadership in the luxury full-size SUV space. The relationship kicks off this fall via the new “Never Stop Arriving” campaign for the Escalade. The campaign begins in October.

King – who recently won an Emmy for her performance in “Watchmen,” also won an Oscar in 2019 for her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and makes her directorial debut in her forthcoming film, “One Night in Miami” – helped introduce the all-new Escalade earlier this year.

“The Cadillac experience is all about ambition, being hopeful and being relentless as you work toward your goals,” said King. “Cadillac looks to make every journey extraordinary, and we all should be striving for that.”

Bravery, resilience and overcoming obstacles

It is the campaign’s themes of bravery, resilience and overcoming obstacles that not only reflect King’s personal road to success, but the challenges overcome by Dee Rees, the campaign’s director, and award-winning Director of Photography Rachel Morrison. These three women have brought to life via the campaign how each of them, the Escalade and Cadillac continuously evolve to lead the future, always with a focus on what’s next. In that regard, the Escalade, Cadillac and these three incredible women never stop arriving.

“This is a new era for Cadillac – fearless, innovative and one where we never stop pushing boundaries, and Regina King reflects all those facets and so much more,” said Melissa Grady, Cadillac chief marketing officer. “King’s unique ability to defy convention and look toward the future are how we approach the opportunities ahead of us at Cadillac.”

The 2021 Escalade is completely redesigned for 2021 with pioneering technologies that add a new dimension to the iconic luxury SUV. Advances include a curved Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) screen, the first AKG automotive audio system and Cadillac’s acclaimed available Super Cruise driver assistance technology for compatible highways. The fifth generation of Cadillac’s flagship expands on its dominance within the full-size SUV segment.

