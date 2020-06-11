Bulky Waste Pick Up Service to Resume in DeSoto

Limited Bulky & Brush Collections Until Backlog Is Eliminated

City of DeSoto waste hauler Republic Services will resume limited bulky waste collection service of up to 4-cubic yards per residence per week beginning on June 15, 2020. Regular collection of Bulky Waste was suspended on April 6th due to potential exposure to COVID-19 tainted bulky waste. This suspension also allowed Republic to focus on collecting the extremely heavy volumes of residential trash generated by families who were at home 24/7 during shelter-in-place restrictions.

The shelter-in-place restrictions also led to a sizeable increase in residential yard projects that greatly boosted the volume of trimmed brush. Weekly limits of 10 cubic yards per residence, enough to fill the beds of two pick-up trucks, were implemented and will remain in place until further notice.

During the month of May, the City teamed with Republic to hold two bulky waste drop-off opportunities to provide relief to customers impacted by the suspension of bulky waste. Residents eagerly responded by filling up 11 construction dumpsters with 17.08 tons of bulky waste at the May 2nd opportunity and 21.81 tons of bulky waste at the May 23rd event.

“In May the City assisted hundreds of residents to dispose of 39-tons of bulky waste at our temporary site,” noted DeSoto City Manager Brandon Wright. “We know this is an important service and are glad that Republic is restoring this service in our community.”

Given the anticipated backlog of bulky materials to be collected, Republic is implementing a weekly limit of 4-cubic yards per household. Four-cubic yards of bulky waste is equal to four (4) washing machines, a very large couch plus, two refrigerators, etc. Placing a limit on bulky waste will enable Republic to collect a small amount of bulky materials from each household, while allowing crews to complete their routes without negatively impacting the collection of standard household waste.

Acceptable Bulky Waste items: furniture, mattresses, refrigerators which have had CFC’s removed by a certified technician, water tanks, washing machines, stoves, water tanks, and washing machines.

Unacceptable Bulky Waste Items: Construction debris, bricks, concrete, dead animals, tires, Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) such as batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, solvents, paint, pesticides, herbicides, automotive fluids, cleaning chemicals, Electronic Waste (E-Waste) such as computers, printers, copiers, televisions, stereos, etc.

For greater details on Bulky Waste items visit: http://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/552/TrashRecycling-Information

