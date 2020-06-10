Lancaster Confirms 28 Additional Cases of Covid-19

Lancaster, TX – As of June 9, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is

reporting a total of 12,645 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. Of the 12,645 positive cases, 206 are within the City of Lancaster. This is 28 more than the 178 cases that were reported on Friday. Dallas County is also reporting a total of 271 deaths.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key

indicators in determining the COVID-19 risk level and corresponding guidelines for activities during the pandemic. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County.

It is expected for confirmed case numbers to increase as more test sites open throughout Dallas County. The best thing you can do to keep you and your family safe, is to continue practicing good hygiene and following the guidelines below.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage residents to:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to

do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For anyone who may have been in contact with the virus, please contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

