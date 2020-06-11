BREAKING Cedar Hill Police Report Shooting Last Night

SHOOTING WITH INJURIES INVESTIGATION:

Cedar Hill, TX: On Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at approximately 11:15 p.m., Cedar Hill Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting with injuries in the 600-block of Uptown Blvd.

Upon arrival, Officers located an injured male sitting inside his vehicle at a local business. The victim told Officers he was shot at a nearby apartment complex and left the apartments to find a safe location to wait for Officers.

The victim told Officers he had been shot by an unknown person while at Midtown Apartments, located in the 300-block of Uptown Blvd in Cedar Hill. The victim appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound to the shoulder area. The victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was meeting a friend with whom he has a dating relationship. The friend told Officers she has a jealous ex-boyfriend, who is believed to be the suspect. While on scene, the ex-boyfriend arrived and when approached by Officers, he fled the area on foot. Officers conducted a search of the area utilizing the DPS Helicopter and K9 but were unable to locate the suspect. A firearm was located in a backpack while searching for the suspect. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Schar with the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972.291.5181 x2258.

