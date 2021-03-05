Billy Bob’s Texas Announces Thomas Rhett Tickets On Sale Now For May 6-8

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Billy Bob’s Texas 40th Anniversary Celebration To Include Hank Williams, Jr. And Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Midland, Dwight Yoakam, & Miranda Lambert

FORT WORTH, Texas – With the recent changes in Texas, Billy Bob’s is excited about their March concert line-up. They recently shared that following the recent announcements from Governor Abbott and Judge Whitley removing the statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions, they will no longer require guests to wear masks upon entry.

However, they continue to take the health and well-being of the community very seriously. Keeping in mind that guests, entertainers and staff are and will always be our number one priority, masks are still highly recommended.

They plan to continue operating at a limited capacity and keep other safety protocols in place. Precautions include additional hand sanitizing stations and temperature checks for guests, entertainers and staff.

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob’s Texas first opened their doors in 1981. Since then, country music stars of all generations have taken the stage for visitors to enjoy live music every month, making it a must-go venue. From concerts, to bull riding, to line dance classes, and more, Billy Bob’s Texas truly has it all.

Marking its 40th Anniversary, Billy Bob’s Texas is having a year-long celebration by bringing in some of the biggest names in music as well as a few of the hottest upcoming stars from across the country. Special guests hitting the stage as part of the 40th Anniversary weekend celebration include Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers (Apr 01) and Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams, Jr. (Apr 2 & 3) and more to entertain unlike no other!

Throughout March, Billy Bob’s Texas has booked a wide array of talent from start to finish. There is no better way to kick off the month than with the high-energy of Shane Smith & The Saints (Mar 5), followed up by the retro, yet modern sounds of Charley Crockett (Mar 6), Koe Wetzel & Hardy (Mar 10 & 14), and Aaron Lewis (Mar 12). Country and rock-inspired superstar Kip Moore (Mar 13) will certainly delight every fan. Bringing their special blend of country and blues-infused rock, The Steel Woods (Mar 18) pave the way for Stoney Larue (Mar 19), Easton Corbin (Mar 20), and Samantha Fish (Mar 26).

Hitmaker Justin Moore (Mar 27) will wrap up the month with a mixture of twang and southern rock influence that is guaranteed to have fans on their feet. You will not want to miss a single moment this month at Billy Bob’s Texas!

Billy Bob’s March Concert Lineup:

MAR 05 – Shane Smith & The Saints

MAR 06 – Charley Crockett

MAR 10 – Koe Wetzel & Hardy

MAR 12 – Aaron Lewis

MAR 13 – Kip Moore

MAR 14 – Koe Wetzel & Hardy

MAR 18 – The Steel Woods

MAR 19 – Stoney Larue

MAR 20 – Easton Corbin

MAR 26 – Samantha Fish

MAR 27 – Justin Moore

New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!

Miranda Lambert Sells Out First Three Shows for Anniversary Celebration With Two Extra Shows Added in May. Tickets on Sale March 5

More new shows have just been announced on Billy Bob’s concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

APR 01 – Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers

APR 02 – Hank Williams Jr.

APR 03 – Hank Williams Jr.

APR 08 – Midland

APR 09 – Midland

APR 10 – Midland

APR 15 – Dwight Yoakam

APR 16 – Dwight Yoakam

APR 17 – Dwight Yoakam

APR 22 – Miranda Lambert – SOLD OUT

APR 23 – Miranda Lambert – SOLD OUT

APR 24 – Miranda Lambert – SOLD OUT

APR 30 – The Bellamy Brothers

MAY 01 – Miranda Lambert

MAY 02 – Miranda Lambert

May 06 – Thomas Rhett

May 07 – Thomas Rhett

May 08 – Thomas Rhett

MAY 28 – Kody West

JUN 05 – Joe Nichols

JUN 11 – Jimmie Allen

JUN 25 – Shenandoah & Collin Raye

JUL 30 – Ted Nugent

OCT 09 – Jon Pardi

OCT 10 – Jon Pardi

NOV 5 – Robert Cray

For the full concert calendar, special event, and visitor information, please go to www.billybobstexas.com

Location:

Billy Bob’s Texas

Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, Texas 76164

(817) 624-7117

Billy Bob’s: Lending a Hand to Music History:

Artists placing their hands in cement has been a tradition at Billy Bob’s for more than two decades.

Many of the club’s showcased artists have been honored with various awards and accolades. For some, however, their favorite honor is being part of what is now known as Billy Bob’s ‘Wall of Fame’.

Patrons can visit the Wall of Fame and see the handprints and autographs of Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and even Ringo Starr to name a few. Many fans enjoy comparing their hand size to celebrities.

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

To buy Billy Bob’s Texas merch, or any of the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store, or to buy tickets for special events and concerts, go to billybobstexas.com.

