Billy Bob’s Texas And Lone Star 92.5 To Host #GIVEFORLIFE Blood Drive

FORT WORTH, Texas – The legendary Billy Bob’s Texas, located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, first opened in 1981. While concerts for June have been postponed due to social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 virus, the colossal Billy Bob’s Texas will continue hosting concerts as soon as possible.

Though “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk” will remain closed for the time being, per the latest executive order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Billy Bob’s Texas along with Lone Star 92.5 will be hosting a #GIVEFORLIFE blood drive on June 25 from 6am – 7pm (CT). Parking is complimentary in the main Billy Bob’s parking lot, and in the lot to the east of the building. Call or text 800-366-2834 to make an appointment.

Donors may be asked to wear a mask as they arrive to the drive.

Donors are asked to remain at least six feet away from other donors.

Tickets on Sale For July Concerts at Billy Bob’s Texas

Just Announced! Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, June 16 at 10AM for new concerts in July such as Randall King (7/2), Neal McCoy (7/3), The Bellamy Brothers (7/4) and Mike Ryan (7/10 & 7/11).

Though the current mandates listed in Phase 3 of Governor Abbott’s reopening plan states that bars can open at 50% capacity, we feel that in the interest of health and safety for our staff, guests, and entertainers, we will be opening at HALF of the restricted capacity.

Therefore, these newly announced concerts will be limited to 1,500 tickets.

1000 socially distanced Reserved Seats

500 socially distanced General Admission

There are a number of concerts that have been rescheduled such as Roger Creager (7/17), Robert Earl Keen (7/18), Cory Morrow (7/24), Gary Allan (8/1), Drake White (8/14), Tracy Byrd (8/21), Chad Prather (8/23), Sammy Kershaw (9/11), Justin Moore (9/26), Shane Smith & The Saints (10/17), “Hold My Beer” with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen (10/23), Lonestar (10/30), Josh Ward (11/13), Colter Wall (11/19), Easton Corbin (11/27), Stoney LaRue (12/5), Jon Pardi (12/10 & 12/11), Flatland Cavalry (12/26).

