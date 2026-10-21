Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club Opens in Dallas

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Tony® and GRAMMY® Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ opens in its Dallas premiere at the Music Hall at Fair Park November 3-15, as part of the 2026/2027 Broadway Dallas Series.

Ticket prices start at $37 and are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-413-3927 or emailing [email protected].

Buena Vista Social Club Plot Synopsis

It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

Hailed as a “jaw-dropping, soul-stirring must-see” (The Washington Post), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™

The musical won 5 Tony Awards® including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award® was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, and the Original Broadway Cast Recording received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

With a book by Tony® Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony®-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award® winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story).

On Broadway, the band of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ features creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations and arrangements and music direction by Tony Award® winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan de Marcos.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ features scenery by Tony® nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Tony® nominee Dede Ayite, lighting by Tony® nominee Tyler Micoleau, sound by Tony Award® winner Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by The TRC Company.

Buena Vista Social Club in Dallas

The North American Tour of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ is produced by Orin Wolf, John Styles, Barbara Broccoli, Atlantic Theater Company, Luis Miranda, LaChanze, John Leguizamo and NETworks Presentations with Executive Producer Hannah Rosenthal.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ and WORLD CIRCUIT RECORDS released the show’s Grammy® Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek. The album is co-produced by Marco Paguia and Orin Wolf, and Executive Produced by Allan Williams.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ made its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, New York City, December 2023 and was nominated for Best Musical by the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle organizations.

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Aross America

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs. Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, and WFAA, as well as our annual fund donors and corporate partners. For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit our website at BroadwayDallas.org.

Broadway Across America (BAA), part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, is a leading presenter, distributor, operator, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Led by owner John Gore, a record 27-time Tony Award winner and Emmy Award recipient, BAA pioneered the Broadway subscription touring model and is the leading presenter of first-class Broadway productions across more than 45 North American markets.