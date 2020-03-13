AT&T Performing Arts Center Cancels Performances Through March 19

Last night the City of Dallas and Dallas County issued emergency declarations to help stem the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). These included bans on public gatherings of 500 people or more.

The Center complied with this mandate immediately by canceling all programs and rehearsals scheduled at the Center’s venues in the Winspear Opera House, Wyly Theatre and Strauss Square through at least March 19th.

“The AT&T Performing Arts Center is certainly doing its part to help contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Center President and CEO Debbie Storey. “We will take the necessary steps that health experts feel are needed to protect the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, patrons, artists and our community.”

Among the affected programs and venues:

The final performances of the Elevator Project presentation of Playwrights in the Newsroom are canceled.

Weekend performances of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Pi Day Festival had already been canceled.

Dallas Theater Center and The Dallas Opera have canceled their performances at the Center

Scheduled tours of the Center are being rescheduled as well.

Sammons Park on the Center’s campus will remain open, but large public gatherings are prohibited.

The Center Café will be closed.

Lexus Red Parking and Lexus Silver Parking will remain open and available for use at the daily rate.

The Center’s box office in the Winspear Opera House will be closed, though you can purchase tickets at www.attpac.org.

The Center is evaluating scheduled performances beyond March 19, and will follow mandates from City and County officials regarding continued closure beyond those dates.

We ask ticket holders to be patient while we get a better understanding from officials as to the length of the emergency bans. Once we know what future shows are affected, we will provide patrons with options on how to handle their tickets. We hope to communicate this to patrons by March 31. All performances beyond March 31 are on sale and we encourage patrons to continue purchasing tickets, which will help support our nonprofit arts organization through this challenging period. Any gifts are gratefully accepted as well. For more information on that, www.attpac.org/donate.

We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. The health and well-being of our patrons, artists, staff and volunteers is our highest priority.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those who have fallen ill or lost loved ones to this virus, and we strongly support our local leaders in the steps they are taking to bring this pandemic to an end,” said Ms. Storey. “When this crisis abates, and it will, arts and culture can play a role in getting things back to normal. We want to get people out of their homes and bring them together as a community to enjoy the excitement of live performing arts. We all are eager for that day.”

The most up-to-date status for each event will be available on our website at ATTPAC.org. We will provide more details about what to do with your tickets as soon as possible. Patrons will be notified directly by email, on our website at ATTPAC.ORG, on Facebook at @ATTPAC, and on Instagram at @ATTPAC.

