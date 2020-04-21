The Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, a show that benefits MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund and Direct Relief, debuts April 22. Billed as a 21st Century online variety show, it’s the brainchild of Bluegrass Situation and co-founder, actor/musician Ed Helms. Whiskey Sour Happy Hour features performances by Lee Ann Womack, Aubrie Sellers, and Madison Cunningham, plus many more. It can be streamed at thebluegrasssituation.com, YouTube, and Facebook.

After the show premieres at 8 p.m. CST April 22, new shows will stream every Wednesday for the next three weeks—April 29, May 6, and May 13. Confirmed guests include Rodney Crowell, Chris Thile, Yola, Sarah Jarosz, Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi, and Watkins Family Hour. Fans are invited to make donations online during the show.

“As soon as we realized the severity of the current crisis, Ed and I both knew we had to do something to support both our musical and medical community—and not just a one-time thing, but something that could promote more sustained giving through multiple shows,” says BGS Co-Founder and Executive Director, Amy Reitnouer Jacobs. “In a short amount of time, our BGS family of artists have come together in such a big way to make this happen. It makes us feel like even though we’re all separated right now, we’re closer than ever before

Whiskey Sour Happy Hour Sponsors

Fort Worth’s craft whiskey brand, TX-Whiskey, is a sponsor for the Whiskey Sour Happy Hour. The company also shifted 100% of their production to making hand sanitizer to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. By March 31, TX-Whiskey had produced 800 gallons of hand sanitizer for government agencies, and plan to bottle 5,000 more gallons for distribution. In addition, they support local musicians by featuring their performances through the Straight from the Couch Sessions that stream Friday nights on IGTV.

Allbirds is another presenting sponsor for Whiskey Sour Happy Hour. The company has already donated $500,000 worth of shoes to healthcare workers nationwide. While supplies last, customers can bundle a shoe purchase with a donation to supply a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional.

