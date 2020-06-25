Arlington Cancels Independence Day Parade

Arlington- The news in Texas these days is bad and well sometimes worse. As Texas reports another record for highest one day COVID-19 cases with just under 6,000 (5,996), Arlington made a tough call. The longest running event in Arlington, the Arlington Independence Day Parade, has been canceled.

“Even though this is the longest running event in Arlington and it’s one that brings the whole community together every year —this is the community we were keeping in mind when we made this decision. We felt like it wouldn’t be prudent to invite tens of thousands of people out to Downtown in light of the pandemic,” said Kevin Donovan, Arlington 4th of July Association Board president. “We didn’t want to contribute to the spike in cases in any way.”

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams thanked the Arlington 4th of July Association for its collaboration with the City to create a memorable, safe event.

“I want to express my gratitude to the parade committee, to our fire, medical and police departments and our city staff for working so hard to put together a successful July 4th parade. I know they really wanted to put on a great celebration for the citizens of Arlington. However, public health has to be the top priority, and, with the rise of the virus, this year’s parade regretfully had to be canceled,” Williams said.

The news comes the same day Tarrant County reported the highest one day COVID-19 total of any North Texas county to date. And Judge Whitley signed an Executive Order requiring anyone gathering outside with more than 100 people to wear masks. The parade, one of the few 4th of July events that was still on, would most likely have experienced record breaking crowds.

Arlington Fireworks Show July 3, 2020

There is some good news though, the fireworks show will go on as planned. The City of Arlington will host a free fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 3 in the heart of Arlington’s Entertainment District, just north of Globe Life Field.

The parking lots at Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will be open to the public starting at 8 p.m. so that families can set up chairs or tailgate at safe social distances and enjoy the free show, thanks to the City’s partnership with the Rangers, Cowboys and Six Flags.

Spectators are encouraged to remain at and around their vehicles, maintain social distancing, wear a mask when appropriate, maintain proper hand sanitation, keep all trash with them, and bring their own food and drinks.

“We encourage citizens to stay in their cars or at their cars and not congregate in any way so they can enjoy the fireworks safely,” Fire Chief Don Crowson said.

Save

Comments

comments