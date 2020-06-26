College scholarships have been awarded to five North Texas students majoring in communications by the Press Club of Dallas Foundation Scholarship Fund. The scholarships are for the academic school year 2020-21. The Fund is administered by Communities Foundation of Texas.

A $3,500 scholarship was awarded to Arianna Vedia, a senior at UT-Arlington.

A $3,000 scholarship was awarded to Julia Tippen, a sophomore at Dillard University.

A $2,000 scholarship was awarded to Vanesa Trejo, a sophomore at the University of Texas at Austin.

A $2,000 scholarship was awarded to Brandon Borick, a sophomore at the University of Texas at Dallas.

A $1,500 scholarship was awarded to Carlynn Greene, a senior at the University of North Texas in Denton.

Applications for one-year scholarships are announced each year in the spring. For more information about the scholarship program, contact scholarships@cftexas.org or visit cftexas.org.

College Scholarships

“For decades, the Dallas Press Club Foundation has awarded scholarships to help aspiring students pursue careers in the continually evolving field of journalism and communications,” said Jay Rosser, a Press Club of Dallas Foundation vice president. “This effort is enhanced by the ongoing commitment of the Press Club of Dallas in its various fundraising efforts that continue to add to the scholarship fund now managed by Communities Foundation of Texas.”

The Press Club of Dallas supports journalism in all of its forms. They make an annual financial contribution to the foundation to award scholarships to students who have graduated from a high school in North Texas. Students must have completed at least 45 hours of collegiate coursework, and currently pursuing a college degree in the communications field. Communications majors include traditional and new media, print and broadcast journalism, or public relations and advertising.

“We are grateful to our members, supporters of the Press Club and Communities Foundation of Texas who have helped raise and distribute these scholarship funds to deserving students in the field of journalism and communications. At this difficult time for our country it is critically important to sustain the fundamental tenets of communications, journalism and First Amendment freedoms,” said Paul Wahlstrom, President of the Press Club Board of Dallas Board of Directors.

The Dallas Press Club is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1948 with the mission to support journalism in all its forms. The Dallas chapter produces events to support the mission of the Press Club, raise awareness about journalism and for scholarship funds for North Texas students. The Club serves five counties, and is an evolving organization of journalists, public relations practitioners, and affiliated professionals in the North Texas region.

For information on how to become a member of the Press Club of Dallas, please visit: pressclubdallas.com.

