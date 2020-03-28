Anzhané Hutton Named 7-6A Girls Basketball Defensive MVP

Congratulations Anzhané Hutton

CEDAR HILL, TX – Anzhané Hutton enjoyed an excellent season for the Cedar Hill High Girls Basketball Team this winter.

She was rewarded for her hard work and dedication when she was named District 7-6A Defensive Most Valuable Player, First Team All-District and Academic All-District.

Hutton led the Lady Longhorns (31-10) to their best finish in 10 years. They reached the Regional Championship Game, falling to eventual 6A State Champion, Duncanville, 56-54.

Cedar Hill also finished second in the Sandra Meadows Classic Silver Bracket and third in the Allen Hoopfest Platinum Bracket.

Hutton averaged 15.6 points, nine rebounds, 1.3 blocks and one steal per game.

“I’m so proud of Anzhané,” Cedar Hill Head Girls Basketball Coach Nicole Collins said. “It’s such a huge accomplishment of representing Cedar Hill as one of the top players in arguably one of the toughest districts in the state.”

Hutton has signed with Howard University, an NCAA Division I University located in Washington D.C. The Bison compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

Junior Portia Adams joined Hutton on the First Team All-District and senior Ivonia Smith joined her on the All-Academic Team.

Senior Lexi Campbell was named Honorable Mention All-District.

Save

Comments

comments