439 COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County, 9 Deaths

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am March 28, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting 72 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 439. The 8th and 9th deaths from COVID-19 are being reported, of a man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of DeSoto, and a man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. These individuals had been critically ill in area hospitals. Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (65%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing, with 36% of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“One of today’s deaths is a man in his 50s with no known underlying conditions. This serves as a sober reminder that COVID-19 is a dangerous disease for everyone and is why it’s so important that we all need to stay home to stay safe. I am so proud of the work of our first responders, health heroes, and our executive teams, but I’m also proud of the spirit of community that we are seeing through North Texas. Together, we’ll #flattenthecurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Most employees who work within the City of Dallas have a right to paid sick leave. Employees of private businesses and nonprofits with six or more employees in Dallas can use their paid sick leave when they are sick or to care for sick family members.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

· CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

· CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

· DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

· DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Comments

comments