All Cedar Hill ISD Classes Will Be Held Virtually in September

CHISD Adjusts Date For Returning To Campus

(CEDAR HILL, TX) Cedar Hill Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson announced on Thursday that all CHISD classes will be held virtually during the month of September.

“The unprecedented COVID-19 Pandemic has created circumstances where we have had to adjust our plans, often on short notice,” Hudson said. “We promise our parents, scholars and staff that these decisions are made with health and safety as the top priority.”

Cedar Hill ISD closely monitors the COVID-19 Pandemic and follows the expert advice of medical officials. This latest decision is based on a strong recommendation from Dallas County Health and Human Services after a thorough examination of multiple factors. Those factors are data-based and rely on the principles of epidemiology and science.

Cedar Hill will begin classes on Tuesday, September 8. The original plan included a choice between in-person and online learning.

The District is exploring hybrid learning possibilities for a limited number of scholars, whose courses require in-person training, access to technology or special equipment that can only be provided on campus. CHISD is also developing a plan to provide in-person support for scholars in our special education contained program.

70% Of CHISD Families Chose Online Learning

CHISD will reassess the situation in September before resuming in-person classes in early October. Results of a recent survey showed approximately 70 percent of CHISD families chose online learning.

“At this time, with the continued high number of COVID-19 cases a return to in-person learning could result in an increase in the number of virus transmissions among our children,” Hudson said.

During the four weeks of virtual learning, CHISD teachers and staff will report to their respective campuses to provide instruction as our staff are able to safely social distance during this time.

To support Flex Learning, CHISD has purchased chromebooks for all scholars and teachers. Families who have not completed the device request survey are encouraged to do so by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 21.

“I encourage all CHISD families to tune in for our upcoming Digital Parent Universities,” Hudson said. “These sessions provide important information that will be useful as you and your child navigate flex learning as the school year begins. The link information and log in credentials are available on the homepage of chisd.net.”

For more information on the Cedar Hill ISD plan to reopen, visit chisd.net/blueprint.

