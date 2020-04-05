97 Additional COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

Dallas County COVID-19 Update 4/5/20
DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 5, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 97 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,112. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“We will get through this, North Texas. Here are four things you can do to stay strong throughout this crisis. First, please don’t let the uncertainty overwhelm you. Rather, take life one day at a time. Second, many of you are leading in your homes or jobs. Let someone else lead for a few hours or a day and recharge so you can stay in the fight. Third, you can’t help everyone but you can help someone. Do for one what you wish you could do for all. For instance, give to the North Texas Food Bank (@ntfb). And finally, practice gratitude. Gratitude drives out despair. I’m thankful for our healthcare and essential business heroes, first responders, your spirit, my team’s hard work and my family being together. What are you thankful for? #StayWellTexas,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/
Nineteen hospitals on Saturday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.
Here are the aggregate totals for Saturday, as reported by the 19 hospitals:
Total beds: 5,148
Beds occupied: 2,671
Total ICU beds: 772
ICU beds occupied: 462
Total ventilators: 865
Ventilators in use: 302
Two hospitals that reported Friday did not report numbers on Saturday.
Here are the hospitals that reported data on Saturday to the City:
Baylor University Medical Center
Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital
Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation
Baylor Scott & White – Uptown
Children’s Health Dallas
Children’s Health Our Children’s House
City Hospital at White Rock
Kindred Hospital Dallas Central
Medical City Dallas
Medical City Heart Hospital
Medical City Spine Hospital
Methodist Charlton
Methodist Dallas
North Central Surgical Center Hospital
Parkland Health & Hospital System
Select Specialty Hospital
Texas Health Dallas
Texas Institute for Surgery
UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital