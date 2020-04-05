97 Additional COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

Dallas County COVID-19 Update 4/5/20

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 5, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 97 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,112. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“We will get through this, North Texas. Here are four things you can do to stay strong throughout this crisis. First, please don’t let the uncertainty overwhelm you. Rather, take life one day at a time. Second, many of you are leading in your homes or jobs. Let someone else lead for a few hours or a day and recharge so you can stay in the fight. Third, you can’t help everyone but you can help someone. Do for one what you wish you could do for all. For instance, give to the North Texas Food Bank (@ntfb). And finally, practice gratitude. Gratitude drives out despair. I’m thankful for our healthcare and essential business heroes, first responders, your spirit, my team’s hard work and my family being together. What are you thankful for? #StayWellTexas,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Nineteen hospitals on Saturday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.

Here are the aggregate totals for Saturday, as reported by the 19 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,148

Beds occupied: 2,671

Total ICU beds: 772

ICU beds occupied: 462

Total ventilators: 865

Ventilators in use: 302

Two hospitals that reported Friday did not report numbers on Saturday.

Here are the hospitals that reported data on Saturday to the City:

Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation

Baylor Scott & White – Uptown

Children’s Health Dallas

Children’s Health Our Children’s House

City Hospital at White Rock

Kindred Hospital Dallas Central

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Heart Hospital

Medical City Spine Hospital

Methodist Charlton

Methodist Dallas

North Central Surgical Center Hospital

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Select Specialty Hospital

Texas Health Dallas

Texas Institute for Surgery

UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

