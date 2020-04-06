New Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Decline

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 6, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 43 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,155. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“While today’s positive case count is encouraging, I caution about reading too much into this number as several private labs were closed on Sunday. Having said that, the hospital systems are seeing evidence that the Dallas County Safer at Home executive order enacted on March 22nd is working to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Please continue adherence to the Safer at Home order to help save lives. When you venture out, please consider wearing a cloth covering to protect your neighbors from your droplets and remember, cloth coverings are only 10-15% effective at protecting you. You must still maintain safe distancing of a minimum of 6 feet to stay safe. Your actions are critical for us to defeat COVID-19, save lives, and get back to normal life as soon as we can.”
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/
Dallas Hospital Capacity 4/5/2020
Twenty-one hospitals on Sunday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.
Here are the aggregate totals for Sunday, as reported by the 21 hospitals:
Total beds: 5,236
Beds occupied: 2,571
Total ICU beds: 778
ICU beds occupied: 476
Total ventilators: 887
Ventilators in use: 309
Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:
Baylor University Medical Center
Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital
Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation
Baylor Scott & White – Uptown
Children’s Health Dallas
Children’s Health Our Children’s House
City Hospital at White Rock
Kindred Hospital Dallas Central
Lifecare Hospital of Dallas
Medical City Dallas
Medical City Heart Hospital
Medical City Spine Hospital
Methodist Charlton
Methodist Dallas
North Central Surgical Center Hospital
Parkland Health & Hospital System
Select Specialty Hospital
Texas Health Dallas
Texas Institute for Surgery
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital