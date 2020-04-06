New Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Decline

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 6, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 43 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,155. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“While today’s positive case count is encouraging, I caution about reading too much into this number as several private labs were closed on Sunday. Having said that, the hospital systems are seeing evidence that the Dallas County Safer at Home executive order enacted on March 22nd is working to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Please continue adherence to the Safer at Home order to help save lives. When you venture out, please consider wearing a cloth covering to protect your neighbors from your droplets and remember, cloth coverings are only 10-15% effective at protecting you. You must still maintain safe distancing of a minimum of 6 feet to stay safe. Your actions are critical for us to defeat COVID-19, save lives, and get back to normal life as soon as we can.”

Dallas Hospital Capacity 4/5/2020

Twenty-one hospitals on Sunday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.

Here are the aggregate totals for Sunday, as reported by the 21 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,236

Beds occupied: 2,571

Total ICU beds: 778

ICU beds occupied: 476

Total ventilators: 887

Ventilators in use: 309

Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:

Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation

Baylor Scott & White – Uptown

Children’s Health Dallas

Children’s Health Our Children’s House

City Hospital at White Rock

Kindred Hospital Dallas Central

Lifecare Hospital of Dallas

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Heart Hospital

Medical City Spine Hospital

Methodist Charlton

Methodist Dallas

North Central Surgical Center Hospital

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Select Specialty Hospital

Texas Health Dallas

Texas Institute for Surgery

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

