90 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

Four More Deaths In Dallas County, Including 1 In Duncanville

DALLAS — As of 1:00 pm April 21, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 90 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,602, including 64 deaths.

The four additional deaths being reported today included:

­ A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 64 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Today we announce the loss of four more Dallas County residents: 3 from Mesquite and 1 from Duncanville. The lower number today of new COVID19 positive cases is encouraging and we will watch closely to see if this is the beginning of a trend downward or a blip on the day we switch reporting to a new database system. #SaferAtHome was extended today for two weeks. This is necessary to keep you safe and stabilize non-essential movement as we bring businesses like ‘retail to go’ and others back,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

