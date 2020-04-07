Dallas County COVID-19 Update 4/7/20

Dallas County Reports 19 Death

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 7, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 106 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,261. The 19th death from COVID-19 was reported of a man in his 50’s from COVID-19 who was a resident of the city of Garland. He was found deceased in his home and had underlying high-risk health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (70%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (29%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Stay the course North Texas. Together we will #FlattenTheCurve. Please keep 6 foot distancing and limit all unnecessary trips this week and next week,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Twenty-four hospitals on Monday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.

Here are the aggregate totals for Monday, as reported by the 24 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,353

Beds occupied: 2,726

Total ICU beds: 782

ICU beds occupied: 482

Total ventilators: 894

Ventilators in use: 322

Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:

Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation

Baylor Scott & White – Uptown

Children’s Health Dallas

Children’s Health Our Children’s House

City Hospital at White Rock

Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas

Kindred Hospital Dallas Central

Lifecare Hospital of Dallas

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Heart Hospital

Medical City Spine Hospital

Methodist Charlton

Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

Methodist Dallas

North Central Surgical Center Hospital

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Promise Hospital of Dallas

Select Specialty Hospital

Texas Health Dallas

Texas Institute for Surgery

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

