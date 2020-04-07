Dallas County COVID-19 Update 4/7/20

Dallas County Reports 19 Death
DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 7, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 106 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,261. The 19th death from COVID-19 was reported of a man in his 50’s from COVID-19 who was a resident of the city of Garland. He was found deceased in his home and had underlying high-risk health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (70%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (29%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“Stay the course North Texas. Together we will #FlattenTheCurve. Please keep 6 foot distancing and limit all unnecessary trips this week and next week,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/
Twenty-four hospitals on Monday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.
Here are the aggregate totals for Monday, as reported by the 24 hospitals:
Total beds: 5,353
Beds occupied: 2,726
Total ICU beds: 782
ICU beds occupied: 482
Total ventilators: 894
Ventilators in use: 322
Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:
Baylor University Medical Center
Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital
Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation
Baylor Scott & White – Uptown
Children’s Health Dallas
Children’s Health Our Children’s House
City Hospital at White Rock
Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas
Kindred Hospital Dallas Central
Lifecare Hospital of Dallas
Medical City Dallas
Medical City Heart Hospital
Medical City Spine Hospital
Methodist Charlton
Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital
Methodist Dallas
North Central Surgical Center Hospital
Parkland Health & Hospital System
Promise Hospital of Dallas
Select Specialty Hospital
Texas Health Dallas
Texas Institute for Surgery
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital