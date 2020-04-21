Duncanville High School senior Emily Cruz won two top awards in the “Dallas Morning News” high school journalism competition. The student winners were chosen from over 550 entries from more than 30 schools in the Dallas area.

Cruz won first place awards for Best Sports Action Photo and for her Photo Portfolio. Judges’ comments for her winning photograph , “The winning photograph captured a stunning display of grit and student victory. It’s that much more powerful because it includes a coach’s reaction as well as the main player’s.”

The other finalists in the sports action photo category were Landry Raymond from McKinney High School; and Bren Fletchner, Coppell High School.

Emily Cruz Photo Portfolio

Emily Cruz also won the top award for her Photo Portfolio. Judges raved, “Emily’s portfolio showcases her ability to photograph multiple scenarios. Her portfolio contains good variety, which is key for a collection of a photographer’s best work. We appreciate the tight edit. Emily, you are an excellent sports photographer. You have great eye for composition and moment, and we are blown away by your work!”

Additional finalists in the Photo Portfolio category were Elizabeth Chan, McKinney High School; and Alexis Romero, Northwest High School.

Judges for the student journalism competition included reporters and editors Thomas Huang, Nataly Keomoungkhoun, Holly Hacker, Dave Boucher, and many others. Editor Mike Wilson selected the “best of the best” sweepstakes award winners.

Clifford J. Reed II, Duncanville HS Student Media instructor, said, “Emily is an amazing student and she is fearless. She has worked hard to be successful. For me, the thing that stands out most about Emily is her willingness to learn and her connection to it all. What makes her unique is that she has a passion for people and it shows through her lens. She is special and I am excited for her future.”

Mr. Reed also instructs students involved in producing The Ville Radio, Duncanville Esports, and Panther Prints.

