54th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot Returns To Thanksgiving Morning

Register Now For The Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot

DALLAS (Nov 16, 2021) – The 54th annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot, one of the largest multi-event races in the country, will take place in person once again on Thursday, November 25. A tradition that takes place annually on Thanksgiving morning, the Turkey Trot allows participants to run or walk a 5K or 8-mile race starting in Downtown Dallas. There will be two in-person start times, at 8:30 am and 9:00 am, to allow people to choose the time that works best for them.

Virtual options are available this year for those who feel more comfortable running the race in their neighborhood. Registration for both the in-person and virtual event is open up until the evening before Thanksgiving. To sign up, visit www.thetrot.org.

Participants will receive the official 2021 Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot long-sleeved t-shirt while supplies last. In-person participants will have a chance to snag a finishers medal at the finish line. If participating virtually, a link will be sent to enter self-timed results from an 8-mile or 5K run to compete with other Trot participants. Virtual participants will also have the opportunity to win free giveaways provided by some of the 2021 sponsors.

For babies, toddlers, and kids 5 years of age and under, the Tot Trot registration is only $15 and includes a 100% cotton, long-sleeved participant shirt (toddler & youth sizes available), and a race bib, just like the big kids. Strollers are allowed on both the 5K and 8-Mile courses. If you want to run with your four-legged family member, registration is $15 for your pup and includes a Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot bandana for race day.

Annual Thanksgiving Tradition

“After having a completely virtual Turkey Trot in 2020 due to COVID-19, we’re so excited to bring back a safe in-person option this year,” said Curt Hazelbaker, President and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “With more than 12,000 expected participants this year, we know people are looking forward to once again being together to celebrate this annual Thanksgiving Day tradition.”

Sponsored by Walmart, The Roost tent VIP hospitality area will be set up on race day morning to give runners and walkers a place to fuel up before the race and relax after running the course. A standard pass for $25 includes breakfast tacos, coffee, hot chocolate, juice and fruit before the race and snacks and beverages after the race. For $35, participants get the breakfast plus two premium beverages including beer, wine, or mimosas. Children 6 years of age and under are free.

Visit the Trot Shop to prepare for race day or shop for YMCA and Turkey Trot swag at store.ymcadallas.org.

“Thankful Together”

Donations and proceeds from the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot benefit Y programs. This year’s theme is “Thankful Together” with proceeds supporting the Y’s Community Health programs that help families dealing with diabetes, nutritional challenges and weight loss struggles.

There are more than 20 sponsors for the 2021 Turkey Trot including Luke’s Locker, Epic Waters, Children’s Health, The Dallas Mavs, Walmart, Amazon, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Polsinelli, UNT Dallas, Frost Bank, Delta, Sewell, Chubb, Downtown Dallas, Inc., Oak Farms, TruMoo, LJA Engineering, Uplift Education, Gordon Highlander, Origin Bank, and Cupcake Light Hearted Wine.

Visit www.thetrot.org to register and for the most up-to-date information. Volunteer opportunities are also available on race day.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas serves thousands of men, women and children each year, regardless of age, income or background. Anchored in 21 North Texas communities, the Dallas Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

The Y ensures all people have equitable access to the essentials needed to become thriving members of the community. Daily, the Y bridges and fills individual and community needs as a catalyst for impactful change. The YMCA makes accessible the support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive, with three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility.