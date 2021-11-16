Holly Jolly Holiday Parade Highlights Holiday in the Park® at Six Flags Over Texas

Facebook

The annual holiday tradition runs select dates November 19 through January 2

ARLINGTON, Texas — November 16, 2021 — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, will transform once again into a winter wonderland for the 36th annual Holiday in the Park event starting this Friday, November 19. More than two million twinkling lights, six new shows, and the introduction of the Holly Jolly Holiday Parade will provide the perfect backdrop for families and friends alike to continue their holiday tradition—or make a new one.

“Holiday in the Park is a staple in North Texas,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie. “The exciting new offerings in store for this year’s event will provide even more holiday magic for our guests, making them want to visit over and over again with family and friends,” added McKenzie.

Holly Jolly Holiday Parade Nov. 26

New this season is the Holly Jolly Holiday Parade – a spectacle of lights, festive characters and seven giant floats passing through the midways of the park, including a finale float featuring Santa Claus. The parade starts on November 26.

Speaking of Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick, Merry Marketplace is home to Santa’s Outpost—where guests can stop in for a personal visit with Santa Claus himself. Children can write letters to Santa before the big day and spend time writing a special letter to military members and first responders.

All-new live entertainment includes:

Christmas at the Southern Palace: Experience the magic of Christmas in this joyful showcase featuring classic holiday songs, a live 7-piece band, and larger-than-life dancing toys;

Experience the magic of Christmas in this joyful showcase featuring classic holiday songs, a live 7-piece band, and larger-than-life dancing toys; The Splendor of Christmas & Tree Lighting Ceremony: Each night at 6:00 p.m., a giant 70-foot Christmas tree will illuminate with millions of pixels that transform into a 360-degree display of holiday traditions and Christmas magic;

Each night at 6:00 p.m., a giant 70-foot Christmas tree will illuminate with millions of pixels that transform into a 360-degree display of holiday traditions and Christmas magic; The Jingle Belles: Celebrate the holiday season with this all-female cast as they sing and dance to holiday tunes;

Celebrate the holiday season with this all-female cast as they sing and dance to holiday tunes; Christmas Crooners: These three reindeer are ready for their big performance— which involves a bit of holiday magic;

These three reindeer are ready for their big performance— which involves a bit of holiday magic; Merry Carolers : Stop by the Marketplace Stage and hear carolers sing classic holiday favorites; and

: Stop by the Marketplace Stage and hear carolers sing classic holiday favorites; and Holiday Lights Spectacular: Smith Street is lit up with twinkling lights that dance to music in a dazzling display of light and color.

Throughout the park, delicious holiday treats are available, including Campfire Holiday

Smith Street is lit up with twinkling lights that dance to music in a dazzling display of light and color. Throughout the park, delicious holiday treats are available, including Campfire Holiday S’mores; Six Flags’ famous hot cocoa, warm bread bowl soups at the Cozy Café, and fresh baked cookies at The Peppermint Parlor.

Six Flags Over Texas is home to more than 100 rides, shows and attractions. There’s one-stop holiday shopping with hundreds of perfect stocking stuffers including festive apparel, unique ornaments, and soft plush toys. This year Special Olympics will be the beneficiary of our Holiday Friend plush toy campaign in support of the organization’s mission to create a better world by fostering inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities. Guests may also make holiday purchases online at merch.sixflags.com.

Holiday in the Park begins at Six Flags Over Texas on Friday, November 19 and runs select days through January 2, 2022.

For a limited time, guests can purchase a 2022 Season Pass and visit Six Flags Over Texas for Holiday in the Park in 2021, plus all of next season. For more information, including operating day and hours and to purchase tickets, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas.

About Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Over Texas, the company’s flagship park and the Thrill Capital of Texas, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Hurricane Harbor, the largest waterpark in North Texas, features more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are the premier destinations for thrilling family fun.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.