DCHHS Offers Free Covid-19 and Flu Vaccines at Fair Park

Dallas County residents Eligible For Free COVID-19 & Flu Vaccines

DALLAS (November 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) to resume vaccination efforts at Fair Park to offer free Covid-19 and Flu vaccines to Dallas County residents.

“Fair Park has become a well-known vaccination site in Dallas County,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “Since the CDC has approved vaccinations for children 5-11 and booster does for eligible people, DCHHS is reopening a vaccination site at Fair Park to help provide vaccinations to the community.”

Dallas County has already reported the first flu related death of a resident this year. Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director said, “We also want everyone to know the flu shot can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine or if you need to get your booster.”

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses. Vaccines will be available for children 5-11. A parent or a legal guardian’s consent is required for children under the age of eighteen to get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged six months and older, with rare exceptions. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider.

You may receive the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, according to the CDC. Children five years old or younger, adults sixty-five years and older, and pregnant women are at a higher risk of flu complications.

Operations will begin November 21 from 10 am to 4 pm and on Sundays only. The vaccination clinic is a drive-thru site located in lot 13 at Fair Park. Appointments are not required, but pre-registration is encouraged. To register for the vaccine, visit: https://bit.ly/30vZ9QJ