Orangetheory gives back to North Texas communities

Maverick Fitness, who own s34 Orangetheory Fitness studios in North Texas, gives back to communities they serve through OrangeLove. One charity is chosen bi-monthly to be the recipient of a cash donation through OrangeLove.

“North Texas has welcomed and supported Orangetheory Fitness over the years, and we feel it is important to give back to the community through our OrangeLove and Day of Service initiatives,” says Shane Adams, CEO Maverick Fitness.

2021 Orangetheory Recipients

January/February: Down Syndrome Guild of Dallas: The Down Syndrome Guild of Dallas provides accurate and current information, resources and support for people with down syndrome, their families and the community.

“The Down Syndrome Guild of Dallas was honored to be selected as a recipient of Orange Love. These funds will allow us the ability to support families all across North Texas upon receiving a Down syndrome diagnosis. Our New and Expectant Parent Program offers hope and reassurance to families while also educating them on the latest information and resources to support them from day one,” says Jennifer Ford, Executive Director of Down Syndrome Guild of Dallas.

Canine Companions

March/April: Canine Companions® is a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of children, adults and veterans with disabilities by providing trained service dogs at no charge to the recipient.

“Just as Orangetheory strives to provide MORE for their clients, Canine Companions works to provide more in the way of greater independence and confidence for people with disabilities through expertly trained service dogs. The financial support and mission awareness that Canine Companions gains through the Orange Love program is invaluable in our ability to further meet our mission,” says Ryan Barrera, Senior Development Director, Canine Companions®.

Other charities for 2021 include the Grant Halliburton Foundation (May/June)/ BvB Dallas (July/August); Make A Wish Foundation (Sept./Oct.); and Muscular Dystrophy Association (Nov./Dec.). Musicians on Call is the designated charity for Jan. and Feb., 2022. Maverick Fitness Executive office is dedicated to doing quarterly Days of Service working with local nonprofits like Mansfield Mission and Frisco Family Services. They also offer free monthly classes for Phoenix House at various studios in North Texas.

Orangetheory Fitness

They continue to be leaders in the fitness industry in cleaning their studios, and encouraging members and staff to wipe down surfaces after using them. Maverick Fitness recently purchased the NASA-Based ActivePure Technology® air purifying system for use in their North Texas studios. The system rapidly eliminates 99.9% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus present in the air and on hard surfaces. The staff cleans all surfaces and floors between classes, takes temperatures as people enter the studio, require masks coming into the studio and leaving, and asks if people have symptoms. All CDC Guidelines and safety precautions are followed, and the workout areas are socially distanced.

One of the world’s fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants’ heart rates to help burn more calories. Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the “Orange Effect,” whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout. For information, visit orangetheory.com.

Maverick Fitness Holdings, LLC

Located in Frisco, the company operates 34 Orangetheory® Fitness studios in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company vision is to provide a studio that contributes to members of the community while assisting them with accomplishing their fitness goals. Their employees strive to deliver proven fitness results for a healthier world. Visit maverickfitnessholdings.com for more information.

