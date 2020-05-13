The Pelican House Restaurant Celebrates its 8th Birthday by Celebrating Yours

Calling All May 15th Birthdays

Duncanville, TX — In celebration of their grand opening 7 years ago, The Pelican House Restaurant, the local New Orleans style restaurant, located at 107 S. Cedar Ridge Dr., in Duncanville, has announced that they will celebrate “their birthday” by celebrating yours!

On Friday, May 15, 2020 at 5pm, The Pelican House Restaurant will be celebrating anyone’s birthday that falls on May 15th by giving away a free dinner for two! The only thing you need to do is pre register by Thursday May 14th and bring a valid driver’s license showing your birthdate.

The Pelican House Restaurant opened to the public eight years ago, on May 15, 2012 after founders and owners Louis and Tracee Rainey relocated their family from New Orleans to Dallas after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Pelican House offers Cajun and Creole cuisine with New Orleans style atmosphere and hospitality. The restaurant has donated meals to critical front-line workers during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Rainey’s wanted to do something fun for the general public.

“This was the best way we could think of to celebrate our 8-year milestone, by celebrating it with DFW area residents whose birthdays fall on May 15th! We are ready to let the good times roll!” said Louis Rainey.

Participants in the birthday celebration will be treated to the restaurant’s New Orleans Jazzy Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya Gumbo Pasta, Creole Chicken and their famous bread pudding! In addition, The Pelican House is taking all necessary Covid-19 precautions. So, when registered birthday guests arrive, they will just need to drive up and show a valid driver’s license with their birthdate and their dinner will be brought right to the car. Participants will also be treated to a full Mardi Gras birthday celebration with an official New Orleans Second Line band, beads and other giveaways when they arrive to pick up their complimentary birthday dinners!

If your birthday falls on May 15th and you would like to participate in the free birthday celebration dinner give-away, go to www.ThePelicanHouseRestaurant.com to register.

The Pelican House Restaurant is located at 107 S. Cedar Ridge Dr., in Duncanville, TX 75116.

