2nd Annual Run for the Rosé 5k in McKinney

Run The Charming Streets of McKinney-Run for the Rosé 5K

I’ve often joked with friends that I don’t run, unless I am being chased or it involves free alcohol. I wonder if the organizers of the Run for the Rosé 5K feel the same way. If you enjoy 5Ks, or you’re like me and need to burn off the Quarantine 15, this McKinney race sounds like a great event.

Participants will walk or run along the 5k route which guides you through the charming streets of McKinney, and alongside the beautiful Towne Lake! You’ll finish the 5K at Towne Lake Park. Catch your breath and feed your appetite a cold glass of sparkling rosé and delicious brunch bites from Zin Zen Wine Bistro and Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen!

🍾 Thirsty for more fun, at the finish line you’ll also find grape stomping competitions, an outdoor vendor market, a complimentary photo-booth and more!

🍾 In addition to the glass of bubbly and brunch bites, you’ll receive a custom bib, a Run for the Rosé 5K event t-shirt, a take home event champagne flute, and a beautiful bubbly finishers medal thanks to finish line partner Craig Ranch Fitness!

🍾 The 5K is chip timed and kicks off at 9am! Cash prizes and awards will be given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall male and female winners and 1st place stroller! Participants can start arriving event morning at 8am!

🍾 Packet pickup will be available on Wednesday, May 5 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at STRIDE Indoor Running Studio, 3935 S. Lake Forest Dr. Suite 105 McKinney, TX 75070 and Thursday, May 6 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa, 7910 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070.

🍾 Pricing: $40 A portion of the proceeds benefits The Treasured Vessels Foundation.

🍾 Complimentary parking is available at the event! (Located at McKinney High School)

What a fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend in McKinney! Everyone is welcome… including walkers and strollers!

