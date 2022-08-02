2022 Kia Sorento X-Line SX-Prestige Offers Features Galore!

Facebook

2022 Kia Sorento X-Line Review

Kia pulled out all the stops when they presented the 2022 Sorento X-Line Prestige model. I can’t think of anything that I disliked about this new Kia. While this model is out of the price point I have come to expect from Kia at $45,120, I must say it is worth every bit of it. In fact, were the nameplate from any other brand, I would anticipate a tariff of at least $10,000 more.

My test model sported a 2.5 liter turbo engine that had all the get up and go that I could handle (enough to tempt me to challenge a highway patrol officer or two if I had the inclination, which I didn’t!). The eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission was smooth as silk and the auto-hold transmission feature was much appreciated throughout my hilly subdivision. Needless to say, the snow-mode was not something I could appreciate with the local temperature reaching up to 109 during my week with the vehicle.

I do need to say, however, the air conditioning was built for such a high thermometer reading however. There was no need to start the vehicle ten minutes before taking off, because the cold air overtook us within a moment of starting the car. I’m not the type who appreciates sun roofs so I did not engage the large panoramic one on this model nor the power sunshade.

All The Features You Want & More

When people talk about anything being equipped with everything but the kitchen sink, it would not be an overstatement to say this Sorento X-Line was so equipped. The list of standard features would literally choke a horse.

Driver assist features included a collision avoidance system, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic avoidance, highway driving assistance system, navigation smart cruise control, lane keeping and following assistance and a parking assistance warning system.

Creature comforts include a large 12.3 inch touchscreen with navigation and map care, android and Apple Car Play, a rear-view camera, Sirius XM, a wireless phone charger for people like me who never remember to bring a charge cord with them and USB chargers for those who do. A smart key for remote start for those super hot or super cold days is standard as is a dual zone heat and cooling system. Even rear seat passengers have captains chairs rather than old-fashioned bench seats.

Features specific to the X-Line were a surround view monitor, 20-inch matte finished allow wheels, special X-Lien roof rails and front and rear bumper facias, perforated leather trim on the heated and ventilated seats and a few more buyers should discuss with their dealer.

As always with Kia, the Sorento comes with a ten year/100,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty – something that would have been wonderful to have with my now dead Mercedes-Benz S400 which died at 47,000 miles.

There are Kia models with better fuel economy in that the EPA rates this X-Line Sorento but the 24 mpg overall (22 city and 27 highway) is still excellent for an SUV the size of the Sorento. As you might be able to tell from this article, the X-Line SX-Prestige Sorento is a vehicle I would love to have in my driveway!