Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide To School Comes To Dallas Children’s Theater

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

JUNIE B.’s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL

Book & Lyrics by Marcy Heisler, Music by Zina Goldrich

Adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park

Directed by Nancy Schaeffer

September 24 – October 30

Recommended for ages 5 and up

Listen up, I tell you! Junie B. Jones is back, and she’s got some advice to give…eventually. It was her brilliant idea to put together a survival guide for next year’s students, but now she’s at a total loss for what to add to it! It doesn’t help that all her friends are full of cool ideas and dance numbers. How’s a girl supposed to deal with all this competition? Hilariously, of course! In this musical extravaganza great for back-to-school time, Junie B. Jones learns some important lessons about school, patience, and personal growth. This play is perfect for fans of Junie B. and newcomers alike!

Performance Dates and Times:

– Saturday, September 24, 1:30PM – Opening

– Sunday, September 25, 1:30PM

– Sunday, September 25, 4:30PM

– Saturday, October 1, 1:30PM

– Saturday, October 1, 4:30PM

– Sunday, October 2, 1:30PM

– Sunday, October 2, 4:30PM (ASL)

– Saturday, October 8, 1:30PM (Sensory)

– Saturday, October 8, 4:30PM

– Sunday, October 9, 1:30PM

– Saturday, October 15, 1:30PM

– Sunday, October 16, 1:30PM

– Sunday, October 16, 4:30PM

– Saturday, October 22, 1:30PM

– Sunday, October 23, 1:30PM

– Saturday, October 29, 1:30PM

– Sunday, October 30, 1:30PM ­– Closing

Ticket Prices:

$17-$30 for single tickets. Prices subject to change. Group rates available for parties of 10 or more. Phone reservations required for Sensory-Friendly performances which are $5 per person. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051. General tickets are available online at dct.org

Weekday Student Matinee shows also available Tuesdays through Fridays. Call Dallas Children’s Theater at 214-978-0120 or visit dct.org/fieldtrips

Photo by Karen Almond

Photo Models are Jori Jackson, Mary Lee, Will Carleton

2022-23 Season Sponsors are: Texas Instruments, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, March Family Foundation, The Carlson Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, TACA, and CARES Act/American Rescue Plan. General Sponsors Include: Hearst Foundations, The Rosewood Corporation, The Holloway Family Foundation, The M.R. and Evelyn Hudson Foundation, The Theodore and Beulah Beasley Foundation, Inc., Harold Simmons Foundation, Sharron Hunt, Lara and Stephen Harrison, and the Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation.

Additional Support is Provided By: Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, TXU Energy, Frost Bank, Joan Becker, Capital for Kids, Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, The Koz Foundation, Stephen M. Seay Foundation, Margot B. Perot, Maintenance Inc., Central Market, and Green Mountain Energy, DCT’s official renewable energy partner. Sensory-Friendly Sponsors Include: Fichtenbaum Charitable Trust. Building Fund Supported By: The Carlson Foundation, The March Family Foundation, Laurie Sands Harrison, The Rosewood Corporation, Anonymous Family, Elizabeth & Bart Showalter, Karen & Ken Travis, The Hersh Foundation, and Everett & Becky Spaeth.

Dallas Children’s Theater

Rosewood Center for Family Arts

5938 Skillman Street

Dallas, Texas 75231

About Dallas Children’s Theater

Dallas Children’s Theater features professional actors performing for an annual audience of 250,000 young people and their families through mainstage productions and an arts-in-education program. As the only major organization in Dallas focusing solely on youth and family theater, DCT builds bridges of understanding between generations and cultures, instilling an early appreciation of literature, art, and the performing arts in tomorrow’s artists and patrons.

Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School by Barbara Park is published by Random House Books for Young Readers. Used with Permission. Copyright ©2009 by Barbara Park. Shana Corey, play creative consultant. Originally produced by Theaterworks USA.

For more about the Junie B. Jones books, visit www.juniebjones.com or a bookstore near you!