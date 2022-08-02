Carla Settle Promoted to Chief Financial Officer of CHISD

Facebook

The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to promote Executive Director of Finance Carla Settle to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on Monday night.

“I’m absolutely excited about where we’re taking the Business Office,” Settle said. “I’m most proud of the relationships we’re building with the departments and campuses. The goal is to keep building that.”

Settle celebrated her two year anniversary with Cedar Hill ISD last Saturday and worked as Finance Director in Grand Prairie ISD prior to that.

“We are honored to welcome Mrs. Settle into this new role,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “The district has proven that we have strong leadership pathways, as evidenced by Mrs. Settle’s advancement from Executive Director of Finance to Chief Financial Officer. Her promotion in the department will allow for the continuation of a positive culture.”

Settle joined CHISD for the opportunity to learn from her predecessor, Gilberto Prado.

“He was one of those leaders who lets you grow on your own, yet challenges you to grow beyond your own goals,” Settle said.

The district will now look to find Settle’s successor in the Executive Director of Finance position.

“We have a great talent pool within the district and externally as well,” Settle said.

A native of Kingsville, Texas, Settle earned a Business Degree at Texas Tech University and worked as a Finance Director for the Catholic Diocese of Lubbock, and also worked for the Archdiocese of Saint Paul & Minneapolis.

Settle grew up in a family of educators and education administrators, including a grandfather who was Superintendent of a district just south of Kingsville. Her sister, Audrey Ambridge, is the CFO of Waller ISD, in the Houston area.

Settle and her husband, Cory, are the parents of three daughters and a son. They live in Mansfield.