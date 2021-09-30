World’s Top Whiskey Taster Regional Finals Comes To Dallas

21 shares Facebook

Get Tickets To The World’s Top Whiskey Taster Regional Finals

Is Kentucky Bourbon your thing but a road trip to Kentucky is out of the question at the moment? No problem, because Bardstown Bourbon Company is bringing the bourbon and entertainment to Dallas. The award-winning modern whiskey distillery, will be hosting the World’s Top Whiskey Taster Southwest regional finals in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, October 7.

This event will feature the six selected Southwest semi-finalists as they compete in a series of challenges to put their palates to the test! The winner named here will move on to the final competition, hosted at the Bardstown Bourbon Company distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky and have the chance to become the 2021 World’s Top Whiskey Taster! Can you say epic bragging rights?

Come watch this exciting event, and come thirsty, because you’ll be able to enjoy handcrafted, original cocktails made by Bardstown Bourbon’s National Ambassador, Sam Montgomery! There will also be complimentary appetizers.

Guests are invited to enjoy a classic Old Fashioned featuring Bardstown Bourbon’s Fusion Series at a signature Old Fashioned station. Plus, they can capture memories at the custom Bardstown Bourbon photo booth.

Participants in this competition (selected from an open casting call) include:

Sergey Khachatrian – Plano, TX

Ryan Stoltzfus – Englewood, CO

Allison Evans – Houston, TX

Joseph Guerra – Dallas, TX

Pete Schmidt – Southlake, TX

Mike Outcalt – Aurora, CO

All ticket proceeds will be donated to the USBG National Charity Foundation. Their mission is to advance the lifelong stability and wellbeing of service industry professionals.

This is happening at Waterproof, located at 1914 Commerce Street, 19th floor Dallas, TX 75201 on October 7th from 7-10 p.m. Head up you will need tickets, they are $30 each.

For more information: worldstopwhiskeytaster.com/

ABOUT Bardstown Bourbon Company

Founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky., is one of the country’s most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic bourbons, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands. Those include High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch, and many others through its one-of-a-kind collaborative distilling program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with their exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, The Kitchen & Bar at Bardstown Bourbon Company.