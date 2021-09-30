Texas Federal Credit Union to Merge with Texas Trust

Facebook

ARLINGTON, Texas – Sept. 30, 2021 – Texas Federal Credit Union of Dallas intends to merge with Arlington-based Texas Trust Credit Union. The merger plans have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, the Texas Credit Union Department, and the members of Texas Federal Credit Union.

By merging with Texas Trust, members of Texas Federal will become part of a community-based credit union that offers a full range of competitive financial services, including home and auto loans, credit cards, investment products and services, online and mobile banking, an international surcharge-free ATM network, and independent insurance and small business services, including SBA lending.

Employees of Texas Federal will have access to a more robust benefits package and new career opportunities within Texas Trust

The three Texas Federal locations will increase Texas Trust’s branch operations to a total of 22. As part of Texas Trust, Texas Federal members will have more convenient access to locations across the Metroplex. In addition, the Texas Federal DeSoto branch location is situated in a prime part of town on Pleasant Run Road near I-35, which will give Texas Trust greater exposure and presence in this growing community.

“More than half of our members live in DeSoto, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Mansfield, Arlington, and other areas that Texas Trust already serves,” said Cathy Perry, President of Texas Federal Credit Union. “By joining Texas Trust, our members will now be part of a credit union that can give them financial products and services for every stage of life along with the convenience of locations near where they live and play.”

“The fact that so many Texas Federal members live in close proximity to existing Texas Trust locations make this merger a great fit,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “These members will now have all the financial products and services they need to make the credit union their primary financial institution.”

Minge added, “The Texas Federal DeSoto location is also a bonus for us, giving us an ideal location to serve existing members in this community.”

Members of Texas Federal Credit Union voted to approve the merger. The newly combined credit union will have 22 locations and more than 130,000 members, with assets of $1.7 billion. Texas Federal Credit Union locations will rebrand under the Texas Trust banner.

About Texas Trust Credit Union

Texas Trust Credit Union has been helping build brighter financial futures since its modest beginning in 1936. Today, the full-service credit union serves more than 120,000 members. With assets of more than $1.7 billion, Texas Trust is the 6th largest credit union in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. With a focus on the community, Texas Trust is creating a legacy of giving through generous financial donations that support local school programs and activities, non-profit organizations, and student scholarships; and by providing volunteer resources through its Community Unity team, which supports scores of charitable events each year. For more information, visit TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/texastrustcu or Twitter at @texastrustcu.