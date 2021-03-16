Bourbon Country Resumes Festivals In 2021

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Kentucky Bourbon Country (March 16, 2021) – If you enjoy bourbon as much as I do, its time to start making plans to visit Bourbon Country this September, and again in November. Just remember to leave room in your suitcase for all of the new bourbons you’ll want to bring home with you.

As 2021 ushers in a promising outlook for resuming in-person events, Kentucky is scheduled to host two signature bourbon experiences this fall with the return of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival to Bardstown and the Bourbon Classic in Louisville.

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival, September 16-19, returns with an all-new format for its 30th celebration featuring expanded opportunities for bourbon enthusiasts to engage with the most sought-after brands and immersive educational experiences. Held in the Bourbon Capital of the World®, the festival draws bourbon lovers to Bardstown, Kentucky, each year to celebrate the storied history of distilling America’s native spirit during National Bourbon Heritage Month.

In addition, the Bourbon Classic will be back for its ninth annual celebration of the best of the best in Bourbon, culinary and cocktails November 3 – 6, 2021. Bourbon Classic Friday and Saturday events will take place at a new venue — Louisville Slugger Field.

Kentucky Bourbon Festival details:

Although VIP packages are sold out, general admission tickets will include still access to a number of events including exclusive conversations with industry all-stars and unique cocktail classes, the annual World Championship Bourbon Barrel Relay Race, and – new this year — direct sampling opportunities from dozens of beloved bourbon brands.

General admission tickets are $10 per day or $20 for the weekend. Tickets are available at www.kybourbonfestival.com.

Bourbon Classic details:

Highlights of the Bourbon Classic include tastings of over 80 Bourbons, 24+ unique Bourbon cocktails and perfectly paired small plates and dishes prepared by local chefs. The TASTE event will provide opportunities for the public to sample top Bourbon brands and food pairings from featured restaurants.

Top Shelf, Weekend VIP, and TASTE VIP tickets are sold out. Standard weekend packages, as well as Cocktail and Culinary Challenge VIP and standard tickets, and TASTE standard tickets are available to purchase now at www.bourbonclassic.com

For information on planning an itinerary around these events or any Bourbon-filled adventure, travelers can get attraction, lodging and dining assistance at www.bourboncountry.com.

