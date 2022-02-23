Winter Weather Closures/ Cancellations In DeSoto, TX

Facebook

Road and weather conditions are being described as “harsh” and predicted to continue to deteriorate through the night. Due to icy roads and cold temperatures many businesses and services are closing or being canceled. Here’s what we have for DeSoto (this will be continuously updated)

DeSoto ISD Closed Thursday

All after school practices, games and extra-curricular activities scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.Please note, the district will close all campuses and offices Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. DeSoto ISD will provide an update regarding possible district closures for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 1 pm, tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 24.

DeSoto Waste Collection

The City of DeSoto has been informed that Republic Services has suspended garbage collection operations for Thursday, February 24th due to icy conditions accompanying the Winter Storm. They are planning to push back their collection schedule by one day and plan to resume refuse collections on Friday. Republic also plans to work through Saturday to pick up the remaining scheduled waste in DeSoto.

DeSoto Fire Rescue Town Hall 2/24

Due to the inclement weather tomorrow’s Town Hall meeting hosted by our Fire Chief, Jerry Duffield will be a virtual meeting. Facebook users are encouraged to watch it on our Facebook Live @desototx and can post questions for the Chief in the chat. The meeting will also be broadcast on the City website at http://desototexas.gov/854/DeSoto-Cable-TV

and on Channel 16 for Spectrum customers and 99 for Uverse customers.

Crime In DeSoto Conversation Rescheduled

Please note that this event has been rescheduled due to the Winter Storm. It will now be held on Thursday, March 24th.

Recreation Center & Library

DeSoto’s Recreation Center and Public Library will close at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 because of the winter storm.