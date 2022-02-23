Grand Prairie Winter Weather Closures

Facebook

Grand Prairie ISD

Due to inclement weather, all Grand Prairie ISD schools and offices will be closed Thursday, February 24, 2022. All extracurricular activities on Thursday have also been canceled. School will remain on a regular schedule today, Wednesday, February 23.

Updates will be posted on our website and on all of our social media channels.

Grand Prairie Garbage & Recycling Winter Update

Per Grand Prairie Mayor: The landfill will be closed on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Republic does anticipate the ability to resume services on Friday as normal but that will be dependent upon road conditions.

Information regarding Friday will be delivered to us on Thursday as soon as they are able to make an educated and confident decision.

In regards to our customers, all Wednesday residential trash will be collected on Saturday, February 26, 2022. All Wednesday residential recycling that will not be collected today, will be collected next Wednesday.

All Thursday residential trash will be collected on Monday, February 28, 2022. All Thursday residential recycling will be collected next Thursday, March 3, 2022.

For commercial and Industrial customers, the plan for recovery is as follows: Friday Republic plans to run all of Thursday’s routes and Saturday they plan to run all of Friday and Saturday’s routes.

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, please note the following closures: