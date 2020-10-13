Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway, Powered by PNC is a three-part live-streaming concert series presented by Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM). The first concert features two-time Tony Award winning Broadway star Patti LuPone Oct. 24. Tony Award winner Laura Benanti is featured in a Nov. 14 concert, and acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams performs Dec. 5.

Single tickets or subscription packages for all three concerts are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org. Concert packages are $75 and include access to all three livestream events, and single tickets are $30. Ticket holders gain access to an on-demand video recording of the livestream for 72 hours. Videos are available an hour after each live broadcast ends. Ticket sales support DSM’s mission to deliver the spirit of Broadway to North Texas audiences.

“While our stages remain dark, we are excited to offer another virtual livestream opportunity for Broadway fans to stay connected to live theater, and we are thrilled PNC has chosen to support this series,” said Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. “Coming off the success of our Christopher Jackson livestream, we hope this new Women of Broadway livestream series offers a little something for everyone and reminds us all how much live theater is needed in our lives.”

Women of Broadway Concerts

The concerts feature a mix of Broadway show tunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner. Performances take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side. Audience members are invited to email their questions to be answered during the livestream.

“Dallas Summer Musicals is one of our city’s great cultural resources, and as the arts community grapples with how to adapt to the current times, we’re thrilled to have found a way to support DSM’s new virtual programming and continue their mission,” said Brendan McGuire, PNC regional president for North Texas. “As long-time supporters and lovers of the arts, PNC believes the Women of Broadway virtual series also will help bring back, and in some cases expand, access to the arts in our region, removing physical barriers for some audience members.”

The livestream concerts are a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group. They are shared by more than 20 nonprofit arts presenters around the country.

